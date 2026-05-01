Email
Phone
About
Transcript
Change site/location
Other Invesco sites
Select your audience type
Terms and Conditions
I confirm that I'm a financial adviser (Professional client) in Norway and that I agree to and will comply with the Terms and Conditions of this site.
This website contains marketing communications. Investors should read the legal documents prior to investing.
I confirm that I'm a institutional investor (Professional client) in Norway and I agree to and will comply with the Terms and Conditions of this site.
I confirm that I'm a resident in Norway and I agree to and will comply with the Terms and Conditions of this site.
Change site/location
Confirm your role to continue
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.
I confirm that I'm a financial adviser (Professional client) in Norway and that I agree to and will comply with the Terms and Conditions of this site.