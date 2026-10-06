Having a flexible and resilient income strategy is crucial because markets are ever-changing. Bond ladders are a solution to help investors manage interest rate risk, enhance diversification, and support income goals now and in the future. Using defined maturity ETFs in a bond ladder can be a convenient and cost-effective solution.

Why consider a bond ladder?

A bond ladder is a portfolio of bonds with staggered maturity dates. As each bond matures, the proceeds can be reinvested in a new bond at current rates, used as income, or for specific financial needs.

There are two key reasons why bond ladders can be advantageous:

1. They can provide a predictable and steady income.

2. A portfolio’s maturity and duration profiles are flexible and can be tailored and adjusted for interest rate changes. If interest rates increase, any proceeds from maturing bonds can be reinvested at higher future interest rates. If interest rates decrease, only a portion of a laddered portfolio can be reinvested during a low-rate phase of the interest rate cycle.

Build a bond ladder with defined maturity ETFs

Defined maturity ETFs, such as our BulletShares UCITS ETFs, offer a streamlined way to construct a bond ladder. They hold a diversified basket of bonds that mature in a specific year, combining the benefits of individual bonds with the convenience, diversification, and liquidity of ETFs. Investing across various BulletShares UCITS ETF maturities can help build a cost-effective, diversified laddered portfolio to manage interest rate risk and cash flows.

Unlike traditional bond funds, which typically maintain a constant duration and are more sensitive to interest rate changes, BulletShares ETFs allow investors to:

Customise maturity profiles to align with financial goals

to align with financial goals Reduce interest rate risk by holding bonds to their maturity date

by holding bonds to their maturity date Reinvest proceeds at potentially higher yields when rates rise

at potentially higher yields when rates rise Maintain higher-yielding bonds when rates fall

Consider a bond ladder built with BulletShares ETFs maturing annually from 2027 to 2033. (See chart below.) Each year, as a BulletShares ETF matures, the proceeds can be reinvested into a new ETF with a later maturity, maintaining the ladder’s structure and adapting to the current rate environment.