Examining factors tilts, risks and fees of asset manager model portfolios

What are the most common risks, factor tilts, and vehicles of choice in asset manager model portfolios, and how can ETFs and other vehicles be used to potentially enhance returns, diversify risk, and improve overall portfolio efficiency (including fees)? These are the questions we asked in our inaugural Invesco Asset Manager Models Benchmarking Study. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of asset manager model portfolios and offers valuable insights into allocation strategies, risk profiles, fee breakdowns, and performance metrics.

We used Invesco’s proprietary tools to provide a risk factor lens across 1,682 model portfolios in five categories: Conservative, Moderately Conservative, Moderate, Moderately Aggressive and Aggressive.

Below are four key highlights from the report. Request the full report here, which includes multiple case studies to encourage ideas and discussion.

1. Equity risk dominates most model portfolios

We found that equities are the largest contributor to total risk across all model types, outweighing the risks from rates, inflation, and credit. While equity allocations range from 24% to 91% of the portfolio’s market value across the five model types, the risk contribution from equites ranges from 55% in conservative models to 95% in aggressive models. This underscores the significant impact of equity market movements on overall portfolio risk.

Factor weights can provide valuable insights to more mindful equity exposures.