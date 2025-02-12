Build strategic partnerships to help drive referrals

The challenge: Partnering with centers of influence for referrals

Estate attorneys and accountants likely have clients you’d like too. Cracking the code on how to build a strategic partnership that leads to an annuitized flow of referrals is challenging. But elite financial professionals have succeeded in doing that, and we have figured out how.

Our solution: “The Referral Code”

Our business-building program, “The Referral Code,” is the culmination of years of research on how top financial professionals have succeeded at this process and our own field-level experience coaching them too. We’ve identified six traits of elite financial professionals, including:

1. Financially motivated

Increasing income is a core goal, and they put in the work to achieve it through excellent work habits and focusing their time and energy on the big issues that may drive profitability.

2. Long-term approach

They’re focused on implementing business plans designed to achieve long-term goals. They persevere through initial failure and adversity, learning from their mistakes and adjusting to improve their chances of success.

3. Adept at wealthy referrals

They’re more successful for two key reasons. First, they use a methodical system, which we'll show you. Second, they make a commitment to it; they don’t drop off due to distraction or disappointment.

