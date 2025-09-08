Slower job growth likely solidifies September rate cut

Markets and Economy Troubled times haven’t worried stocks
Markets pressed higher despite seasonal weakness, new tariffs, elevated valuations, and noise surrounding the Federal Reserve’s independence.
A weakening labor market and anchored inflation expectations likely give the Fed the green light to cut interest rates.
Global long-term bonds were volatile amid political uncertainty and potential concerns over fiscal sustainability.
Gold reached record levels,1 driven by expectations for rate cuts and increased demand among investors.
The US jobs report for non-farm payrolls was “must-see TV” last week. While employment data can shift expectations for economic growth, inflation, policy rates, and stock valuations, this report had heightened significance because markets are awaiting what the Federal Reserve (Fed) will do regarding monetary policy. It also had added weight because of concerns about the politicization of the data. Had the data exceeded expectations, skepticism about its credibility might have dominated the narrative. Instead, the report showed a slowdown in job creation, consistent with the ADP private payroll data.
While the September 5 report showed job growth had slowed, it doesn’t appear to be signaling a recession. Demand for workers has eased, but layoffs remained limited.2 Labor supply has also declined due to retirements and reduced immigration.3 With the slower job growth in the September 5 report, it appears that the Fed is now all but guaranteed to cut rates on September 17. A 25-basis point (bps) cut is fully priced by the market,4 and we’d not be surprised to see some Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, such as Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, vote for a 50-bps cut. But we don’t think that’s warranted at this stage. The report showed that just 22,000 jobs were created in August, and the June and July figures were revised lower by a cumulative 21,000. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, broadly in line with consensus forecasts. Average weekly hours worked also fell, which can be taken as a further signal that employers need their staff to do less work.5
When inflation is elevated6 weaker job growth can be interpreted as good news for markets. It can mean that the economy isn’t overheating and that a sustained period of inflation is unlikely. It can also suggest that multiple rate cuts may be on the horizon. Lower yields across the Treasury curve can support stock valuations. Slower growth, anchored inflation expectations, falling yields, and anticipated rate cuts point to an optimistic outlook for stocks.
Interest rates rallied across the U.S. Treasury yield curve on Friday, following the weaker-than-expected jobs report that shifted investor focus toward signs of economic softness. This marked a notable reversal from earlier in the week, when concerns were mounting over the rise in 30-year US Treasury yields. The initial selloff was driven by a mix of inflation worries, questions about the Fed’s independence, and growing unease over US fiscal sustainability. By week's end, however, those concerns had eased, and attention turned to the weakening economic data, sending the 30-year yield plunging below 4.8%.7
The US wasn’t alone in experiencing upward pressure on long-term rates — France, the UK, Japan, and others also saw similar moves. In both the UK and France, the rise in yields reflects increasingly complex political environments, where policymakers may need to adjust course to address widening fiscal deficits. Despite these challenges, stock markets in the UK and France have performed well this year, supported by their structural overweight to banks and industrials, the steepening of their yield curves, and optimism surrounding European fiscal spending initiatives.
Driven by concerns around fiscal sustainability and central bank independence, as well as expectations for Fed rate cuts, gold experienced a meaningful rally in recent weeks. Since mid-August, the precious metal has surged more than 8% on the back of a rise in long-end sovereign bond yields, the attempted firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook by the White House, and hints of a potential policy pivot from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.8 Gold has now notched three consecutive weeks of gains — its longest win streak in six months — pushing prices to record highs approaching $3,600 per troy ounce.9
Despite already posting double-digit returns in both 2023 and 2024, gold is up nearly 35% year-to-date,10 and the fundamental drivers behind its performance remain firmly in place, in our opinion. These include:
Notably, the broader investment community finally appears to be participating in gold’s rally. After years of tepid interest and weak flows, gold ETFs have seen a remarkable rebound in demand this year.11 Gold mining stocks have also attracted greater investor attention, underscored by the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index’s 97% year-to-date return.12
The rapid rise in gold prices and renewed interest in gold funds could prove self-reinforcing. Greater investor demand can push up the price, which in turn attracts more investor attention. With momentum building and fundamental drivers still in place, the gold rush may have only just begun, in our view.
|
Date
|
Region
|
Event
|
Why it matters
|
Sept. 10
|
UK
|
Claimant Count Change, Average Earnings Index, and unemployment rate
|
Key labor market indicators, which influence Bank of England policy decisions
|
|
Eurozone
|
ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (Germany and eurozone)
|
Measures investor confidence and economic outlook
|
Sept. 11
|
US
|
Consumer Price Index (CPI), Core CPI, and 10-year bond auction
|
Critical inflation data; guides Fed’s interest rate decisions
|
UK
|
Gross domestic product (GDP)
|
Monthly growth indicator; reflects short-term economic momentum
|
Sept. 12
|
US
|
Producer Price Index (PPI), Core PPI, unemployment claims, and 30-year bond auction
|
Producer inflation data and labor market trends; auction impacts bond yields and Fed view
|
|
Eurozone
|
European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision
|
Central bank policy announcement; affects euro and global risk sentiment
|
|
UK
|
Monetary policy report hearings
|
Offers insight into Bank of England’s economic assessments and policy outlook
|
Sept. 13
|
US
|
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index: Inflation Expectations
|
Gauges consumer confidence and inflation outlook; closely watched by markets
Markets pressed higher despite seasonal weakness, new tariffs, elevated valuations, and noise surrounding the Federal Reserve’s independence.
Get insight on the resilient US economy, broadening market advance, pickup in IPO activity, plus what outperformed when the US dollar had weakened.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tone at Jackson Hole last week had ramifications for rate expectations, tech stocks, and the US dollar.
Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.
Important information
NA4800303
Image: LAW Ho Ming / Getty
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in consumer prices and is a commonly cited measure of inflation.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is a committee of the Federal Reserve Board that meets regularly to set monetary policy, including the interest rates that are charged to banks.
Fluctuations in the price of gold and precious metals may affect the profitability of companies in the gold and precious metals sector. Changes in the political or economic conditions of countries where companies in the gold and precious metals sector are located may have a direct effect on the price of gold and precious metals.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is a broad indicator of a region’s economic activity, measuring the monetary value of all the finished goods and services produced in that region over a specified time period.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Long-end sovereign bonds are government-issued debt with the longest maturities, typically 10 years or more.
Monetary easing refers to the lowering of interest rates and deposit ratios by central banks.
A policy rate is the rate used by central banks to implement or signal their monetary policy stance.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) program measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and some services.
A spot price is the current market price at which an asset is bought or sold for immediate payment and delivery.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The yield curve plots interest rates at a set point of time for bonds of equal credit quality but differing maturity dates in order to project future interest rate changes and economic activity.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of Sept 5, 2025. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.