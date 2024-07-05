Tsinghua-Invesco China ESG research series

This three-part research series covers three different opportunities and approaches to investing in China’s low-carbon transition: climate solutions, transition investing and green indexes.

China climate investing: Climate solutions, transition investing, green indexes

We expect China’s energy transition to create corresponding investment opportunities across green and transition sectors. This aligns with our global outlook where we suggest investors can consider climate opportunities holistically across mitigation, transition and adaptation themes. This research looks at three different opportunities and approaches to investing in China’s low-carbon transition.