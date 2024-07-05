Tsinghua-Invesco China ESG research: Investing in climate solutions and green revenues

Broadly speaking, investors could be interested in green sectors either to invest in the growth of the green economy, or if they have additional investment objectives to decarbonize their financed emissions – in which case an allocation to climate solutions could help. Key areas that investors could assess include:

Green revenue alignment: The best way to define or identify green sector names is often by determining if the revenues of these businesses can be considered green. Taxonomy alignment is often the basis, where be it the EU Taxonomy or China Green Bond Catalogue, these taxonomies help to define the different types of green and sustainable activities and products or services. Taxonomy alignment can provide a “first look” analysis of whether an investment can be considered a climate solution. Green revenue as a proportion of total revenue is another metric which can be particularly helpful in analyzing issuers that are not pure-play solutions names but rather transition names that are gradually increasing their share of climate solutions.

The best way to define or identify green sector names is often by determining if the revenues of these businesses can be considered green. Taxonomy alignment is often the basis, where be it the EU Taxonomy or China Green Bond Catalogue, these taxonomies help to define the different types of green and sustainable activities and products or services. Taxonomy alignment can provide a “first look” analysis of whether an investment can be considered a climate solution. Green revenue as a proportion of total revenue is another metric which can be particularly helpful in analyzing issuers that are not pure-play solutions names but rather transition names that are gradually increasing their share of climate solutions. Policy support : Green sectors have been a priority area for government policy; understanding the extent of government policy helps to provide context on where the sector could be headed in the future. The range of policies include: Industrial policy: This includes holistic sectoral policies across production, consumption, financing, and infrastructure. Under China’s 1+N policy, the EV sector for example crosses multiple areas involving industrial production, infrastructure, energy, and transport. These policies can also help to inform the potential size of the market given national targets for renewable growth or EV market share. Taxes, subsidies, and loans: To incentivize production and consumption uptake, China’s government has enacted policies around production tax reductions, subsidies, or loans for green sectors. These help to improve the unit economics of production and can enhance the initial market uptake of the segment. It is important to note however that EV subsidies have been declining over time as the market matures and that purchase subsidies ceased at the end of 2022.[1] Cross-border implications : There is an increasing emphasis being placed on investors to understand policy developments globally that might affect China’s market growth. While industrial policies overseas like the EU Green Deal offer valuable insights into how global market sizes might shape up, recent supply chain policies might also impact the extent of export opportunities for China. Notable policies include the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism which seeks to address carbon leakage through carbon taxation on imports to the EU in sectors like cement, power, steel and aluminum, or the US’s Inflation Reduction Act designed to incentivize local green sector production in the US through production tax credits.

: Green sectors have been a priority area for government policy; understanding the extent of government policy helps to provide context on where the sector could be headed in the future. The range of policies include: International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and material risks : ISSB-aligned disclosures in green sectors provide a helpful reference framework with which to identify financially material ESG risks and metrics. For example, for the solar sector, water resource management and potential water stresses is a key area that investors can look at to determine how companies are sufficiently managing production-related risks. Companies with better disclosure standards can act as a proxy of whether they have adequately put in place supply chain policies or measures to prevent production disruptions. For investors with additional ESG investment objectives on top of financial returns, this analysis can also help to identify potential environmental and social risks.

: ISSB-aligned disclosures in green sectors provide a helpful reference framework with which to identify financially material ESG risks and metrics. For example, for the solar sector, water resource management and potential water stresses is a key area that investors can look at to determine how companies are sufficiently managing production-related risks. Companies with better disclosure standards can act as a proxy of whether they have adequately put in place supply chain policies or measures to prevent production disruptions. For investors with additional ESG investment objectives on top of financial returns, this analysis can also help to identify potential environmental and social risks. Emissions impact (output): Global regulations relating to carbon footprint in products such as the EU Ecodesign and Energy Label legislation for solar photovoltaic modules need to understand the end-to-end emissions impact. Companies with a competitive advantage in bringing down lifecycle emissions could be more favorable when considering export opportunities to Europe. Tsinghua’s research explores the approaches to assessing emissions impact including process-based life cycle assessment (PLCA), input-output life cycle assessment (I-O LCA) and hybrid life cycle assessment (HLCA). These approaches enable a comprehensive look at emissions across the value chain from production (including processing of materials) to transportation to recycling. Investors with climate solutions allocation as an objective can also go one step further to analyze the degree of avoided emissions to factor into their allocation decisions.

The above framework provides investors looking at green sectors with various dimensions for analysis. It illustrates how various factors can impact market growth and valuations of green sectors including competitive advantages, risks, and policy tailwinds. At the same time, the framework also provides assessment criteria that increases the credibility of identifying climate solutions in a portfolio.

With contributions from Alexander Chan, Yoshihiko Kawashima, Norbert Ling and Lisa Ren at Invesco, and Su Yingying and Zhou Chun Quan at Invesco Great Wall.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

When investing in less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept significantly large fluctuations in value.

Investment in certain securities listed in China can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect liquidity and/or investment performance.