Tsinghua-Invesco China ESG research: Transition investing in China

Taking the materials industry as a reference, our research analyzed 35 companies using the above framework. The results are reflective of broader industry trends. We found that while disclosures are gradually improving, the key gaps are in the details of climate strategies and plans. Generally, one-third of companies have basic governance and strategy in place. Most companies do not disclose their green revenues, but those that do see a significant share of revenues from new green materials. Nearly half the companies have emissions reduction targets and disclose their absolute emissions. Fewer companies disclose details around their specific transition initiatives and measures.

Because the range of disclosures and plans captured by these metrics is a proxy for a company’s preparedness, this analysis allows investors to assess the companies that are most likely to be transition leaders. One investment strategy might be to identify such transition leaders across each sector. For example, an index overweighting the top-performing transition leaders (as assessed by above framework) shows some outperformance compared to market benchmarks. The analysis is also helpful in reflecting on the existing gaps and risks that companies may have and can inform investors of priority issuers and topics for engagement on financially material issues.

With contributions from Alexander Chan, Yoshihiko Kawashima, Norbert Ling and Lisa Ren at Invesco, and Su Yingying and Zhou Chun Quan at Invesco Great Wall.

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