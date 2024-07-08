Tsinghua-Invesco China ESG research: Green and transition indexes in China

Green and transition investing if combined through an index could offer investors exposure to both alpha and beta management.

Green sectors can be a source of thematic alpha exposure . China’s green sectors like renewables and EVs can be a driver of quality economic growth and export opportunities.

. China’s green sectors like renewables and EVs can be a driver of quality economic growth and export opportunities. Transition assessment can be seen as additional risk management in a portfolio . For one it enables portfolio diversification as the inclusion of high-emitting sectors can mitigate market volatility, promote sector diversification and prevent concentration. The economic share of transition sectors also presents longer-term upside for transition leaders who are better positioned with reduced risks on costs if carbon pricing comes into play and increased opportunities relating to capture green revenues growth.

. For one it enables portfolio diversification as the inclusion of high-emitting sectors can mitigate market volatility, promote sector diversification and prevent concentration. The economic share of transition sectors also presents longer-term upside for transition leaders who are better positioned with reduced risks on costs if carbon pricing comes into play and increased opportunities relating to capture green revenues growth. Climate outcomes alignment : For investors with climate targets and commitments, this strategy looks at aligning a portfolio to outcomes, such as allocating to climate solutions while also progressively looking to decarbonize the portfolio.

: For investors with climate targets and commitments, this strategy looks at aligning a portfolio to outcomes, such as allocating to climate solutions while also progressively looking to decarbonize the portfolio. Research findings: As detailed in Figure 2, the model index in Tsinghua’s research is 2x overweight on green sectors and a 1.5x overweight on transition leaders (top 20% performers in each sector). Backtesting of the index over past 4 years shows an annualized outperformance of 9.4% compared to the benchmark.

Globally, we believe opportunities exist across the themes of climate mitigation (solutions and technologies driving decarbonization), adaptation (solutions that can increase climate resiliency), and transition (adoption of green technologies and business models). Complementing our previous analysis across Asia, ASEAN, Japan and India, this research series delves into the various opportunities in the China market and calls for investors to consider three broad approaches to investing in green and transition opportunities.

With contributions from Alexander Chan, Yoshihiko Kawashima, Norbert Ling and Lisa Ren at Invesco, and Su Yingying and Zhou Chun Quan at Invesco Great Wall.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

When investing in less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept significantly large fluctuations in value.

Investment in certain securities listed in China can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect liquidity and/or investment performance.