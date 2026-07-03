Rethinking European equities: They aren’t just for diversification anymore

For more than a decade, the European equity story was a bleak one. Slower growth. Comparatively high energy costs. Few technology champions to rival the US. It was a market you may have held for diversification purposes and one you apologised for as it dragged on overall performance.

But it is worth rethinking these assumptions now. The longer-term case for thinking about Europe in a more positive light rests not on a single heroic macro call but rather on valuation, diversification, a genuine fiscal turn, a sector mix suited to today's regime, and income generation.

Think Europe is a value trap? Think again

On most measures Europe is considered cheap. The MSCI Europe ex UK index trades on roughly 15x forward earnings against around 22x for the MSCI USA indexi. The discount reached its widest in decades towards the end of 2024 and began to narrow in 2025. Cheap, of course, does not necessarily mean good value. Some will argue that Europe only looks cheap because it does not have a large tech sector. On a sector-neutral basis, the argument goes that Europe trades much closer to the US. That is only partially true. European banks trade at a discount to US banks, European industrials a discount to US industrials, and the same is true for most other sectors. The valuation gap is not just a function of index composition; it is a valuation difference between the same types of businesses.