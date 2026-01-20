Unlocking European upper middle market opportunities

Over the past two decades, private credit has evolved into a cornerstone of institutional portfolios, filling the gap left by traditional banks in corporate lending. Within Europe, one segment stands out for its resilience and potential: the upper middle market—companies with €50 million or more in EBITDA. These businesses typically offer robust balance sheets, stable cash flows, and attractive risk-return profiles, making them a compelling focus for investors seeking consistent income, asset stability and diversification. Explore the full white paper here: “The case for the European upper middle market.”

Why the upper middle market matters

Historically, private credit bifurcated into two channels: syndicated loans (bank-arranged and broadly distributed) and direct lending (originated by non-bank lenders). While syndicated loans provide liquidity and scale, direct lending offers a spread premium in exchange for illiquidity. Today, these distinctions are blurring. Upper middle market borrowers increasingly toggle between both financing options, driven by market conditions and pricing dynamics. For investors, this means flexibility is key.

A strategic synergy

Invesco believes that combining exposure to direct lending and syndicated loans within a single strategy delivers the best of both worlds:

Direct lending: Enhanced yield through an illiquidity premium of 100–300 bps.

Syndicated loans: Consistent deployment and secondary market liquidity.

This integrated approach ensures portfolios remain fully invested while capturing attractive spreads from high-quality European borrowers.

Market dynamics and opportunity

Regulatory changes post-Global Financial Crisis constrained bank lending, creating space for private credit to thrive. As dry powder in direct lending grew, larger companies—once the domain of syndicated markets—entered the direct lending space. Today, upper middle market borrowers evaluate both options, shifting based on market conditions and their specific financing needs. For example, when syndicated loan issuance weakens and spreads widen, direct lending activity surges; conversely, tighter loan markets attract borrowers back to syndicated deals.

Growth of Upper Middle Market Deals