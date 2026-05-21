Thematic ETFs

ETF Investing
Explore how our ETFs can be cost-effective tools that help you invest in new possibilities for your clients.
Our range of clean energy and technology innovation ETFs offers exposure to transformative opportunities, cutting-edge advancements, and high-growth areas shaping the future. Investors can explore specific and broader areas of innovation or gain access to companies at the forefront of advancement, from AI to biotech.
Complement portfolios with high-growth themes like blockchain, defence, and artificial intelligence (AI).
Gain exposure to a variety of leading innovative companies within each theme, regardless of sector classification.
Invesco ETFs offer thematic exposure plus potential benefits including efficiency, flexibility, and lower costs.
A thematic fund invests in companies directly linked with a long-term trend or transition. This approach reduces the concentration risk of investing in individual companies while providing more precise exposure to the theme compared to investing in traditional sectors. It’s largely irrelevant where a company is domiciled or in what sector it happens to be classified. While a theme can cover just about any trend you can imagine, the most successful ones tend to be clearly definable, investible, revenue-generative, and long-term in nature.
A diversified portfolio will usually comprise both core and non-core holdings, with thematic funds part of that latter category. Because thematic funds are more concentrated and targeted compared to broad index funds, they tend to be more volatile, especially over shorter timeframes. Held over the longer term, however, they may be able to capture the evolution of the theme. They’re often seen as providing more differentiated, less correlated sources of return. Some investors may use them as strategic positions alongside their portfolio’s core holdings, with traditional sectors used more tactically to adjust for shorter-term market conditions.
Once a theme is identified, the next step is to figure out how to gain access most effectively. Because many themes are relatively new and rapidly evolving, you need someone with expertise within that specific area to identify opportunities and value prospects. This expertise may come from one of Invesco’s own investment teams or through partnership with a specialist indexing firm.
Explore how our ETFs can be cost-effective tools that help you invest in new possibilities for your clients.
Enhance your portfolio with cost-effective and diversified equity ETFs, covering various regions, sectors, and investment themes.
Access our latest insights on investment opportunities and ways to use ETFs in your portfolio.
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