Invesco ETFs

Thematic ETFs

Our specialised range of thematic ETFs helps investors capture long-term transformative trends.

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Access forward-looking themes

Our range of clean energy and technology innovation ETFs offers exposure to transformative opportunities, cutting-edge advancements, and high-growth areas shaping the future. Investors can explore specific and broader areas of innovation or gain access to companies at the forefront of advancement, from AI to biotech.

Focused exposure

Complement portfolios with high-growth themes like blockchain, defence, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Diversification

Gain exposure to a variety of leading innovative companies within each theme, regardless of sector classification.

Low-cost ETFs

Invesco ETFs offer thematic exposure plus potential benefits including efficiency, flexibility, and lower costs.

Featured ETFs

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Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF

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Invesco Solar Energy UCITS ETF

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Invesco Wind Energy UCITS ETF

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Invesco Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF

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Invesco Artificial Intelligence Enablers UCITS ETF

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Invesco Cybersecurity UCITS ETF

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Invesco Defence Innovation UCITS ETF

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Invesco CoinShares Global Blockchain UCITS ETF

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Invesco MSCI China Technology All Shares Stock Connect UCITS ETF

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Invesco ChiNext 50 UCITS ETF

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Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF

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Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF

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Frequently asked questions

A thematic fund invests in companies directly linked with a long-term trend or transition. This approach reduces the concentration risk of investing in individual companies while providing more precise exposure to the theme compared to investing in traditional sectors. It’s largely irrelevant where a company is domiciled or in what sector it happens to be classified. While a theme can cover just about any trend you can imagine, the most successful ones tend to be clearly definable, investible, revenue-generative, and long-term in nature.

A diversified portfolio will usually comprise both core and non-core holdings, with thematic funds part of that latter category. Because thematic funds are more concentrated and targeted compared to broad index funds, they tend to be more volatile, especially over shorter timeframes. Held over the longer term, however, they may be able to capture the evolution of the theme. They’re often seen as providing more differentiated, less correlated sources of return. Some investors may use them as strategic positions alongside their portfolio’s core holdings, with traditional sectors used more tactically to adjust for shorter-term market conditions.

Once a theme is identified, the next step is to figure out how to gain access most effectively. Because many themes are relatively new and rapidly evolving, you need someone with expertise within that specific area to identify opportunities and value prospects. This expertise may come from one of Invesco’s own investment teams or through partnership with a specialist indexing firm.

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  • Investment risks

    The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Important Information

    All information is provided as at 28 February 2026, sourced from Invesco unless otherwise stated.

    This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

  • EMEA5277146/2026