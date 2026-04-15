Joy Budzinski is a Director of Equity Research for the Invesco Main Street team. In this role, she is the sector specialist for the health care sector across all of the Main Street team’s strategies.

Ms. Budzinski joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Before joining OppenheimerFunds in 2009, she was a health care sector manager at RS Investments and Guardian Life Insurance Company. She joined Guardian in 2006 and transitioned to RS Investments in connection with Guardian’s acquisition of RS. Prior to joining Guardian, she spent five years at the Bank of New York’s BNY asset management division, where she served as senior equity analyst covering health care stocks. Previously, Ms. Budzinski covered health care and consumer stocks and co-managed a fund at Allianz of America. Earlier in her career, she was an analyst and portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Chase, following several sectors, including energy, telecommunications, conglomerates, and utilities.

Ms. Budzinski earned a BS degree in finance from Rider University and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson