AAA CLOs can help insurers increase yield, manage risk, and diversify portfolios

As global financial markets continue to evolve, investors are increasingly looking for new ways to diversify their portfolios and enhance returns. One asset class that has attracted growing attention in recent years is Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs), with the CLO market expanding significantly to $1.4 trillion globally.1

Traditionally, CLO investments were utilised by select institutional investors, but this landscape is evolving. The growth of the market and further introduction of CLO ETFs has opened the door to broader participation, with ETFs adding the operational simplicity, liquidity and transparency needed for a wider range of market players, while still providing a number of attractive features.

For European insurers, investment grade CLO tranches — especially AAA-rated — offer a practical way to increase yield, manage risk, and diversify portfolios. While the regulatory environment requires careful navigation, the benefits of these investments, when managed prudently, can be substantial.

What are CLOs?

A CLO is a structured finance vehicle that pools together broadly syndicated loans — typically senior secured loans issued by corporate borrowers.

The acquisition of these loan assets is financed through the issuance of multiple layers, or “tranches”, of securities. These consist of several classes of debt ranging from senior, highly rated notes to more junior tranches alongside an equity tranche. Each tranche has a defined priority of payment and risk profile.

Cash flows generated by the underlying loan portfolio are distributed by a “waterfall” structure whereby interest and principal payments are first directed to the most senior tranches, while subordinated debt and equity tranches absorb losses before senior investors are affected. This provides substantial credit enhancement to senior and investment grade (IG) tranches while junior and equity tranches are compensated for their additional risk with higher return potential.

Unlike the senior and junior debt tranches, equity tranches do not have a stated spread; instead, coupon income is generated as the arbitrage between income generated by the CLO and costs for the remaining CLO debt tranches, with equity receiving the residual.

The case for AAA CLOs

Beyond all other tranches, CLO AAAs have seen the largest increase in demand, and we believe they present an especially compelling opportunity. AAA CLO tranches may offer a compelling blend of attractive yields2 and no historical credit impairments.3 Over the last five years, AAA tranches have delivered yield enhancements significantly above similarly rated corporate bonds,2 with volatility two to three times lower than broader investment grade markets.4 Importantly, CLO AAAs have maintained a record of zero principal losses, rapid recovery during market drawdowns,4 and lower relative correlation to other IG asset classes, making them a preferred choice for capital preservation and incremental income for longer term investors.

All these features stem from their structural advantages, (high level of subordination, overcollateralisation, and interest coverage), their floating rate and diversified income stream, and overall resilient cash-flow mechanics present in the underlying senior loan market.

For insurance providers, who rely on stable, long-term income to support their liabilities, CLO AAA and IG CLOs in general offer several notable advantages: