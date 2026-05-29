Paul Mueller joined Invesco in 2003 as a Portfolio Manager for enhanced liquidity strategies and assumed responsibility for additional segregated institutional long-term global bond strategies in 2004. In July 2014 Paul moved to the Invesco Global Liquidity team as a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the investment management of Euro, USD, and GBP denominated money market funds.

Before joining Invesco Paul qualified as a Chartered Public Finance accountant (CPFA) in 1993 whilst with London Borough of Hillingdon. In 1995 Paul moved to UBS Corporate Finance as a consultant for UK local authorities advising on debt restructuring and fund manager appointments. In 1997 this specialist division was acquired by Capita Services where Paul ultimately became head of the investment advisory business.

Paul has a BA (Hons) degree in Accounting, Finance and Economics from Essex University. He also holds the Investment Management Certificate from the UK CFA Society and is member of the Society of Technical Analysts.