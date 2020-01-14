Stephanie Butcher
About
Based in Henley-on-Thames, Stephanie is responsible for a number of European equity portfolios, specialising in European equity income investing.
She began her investment career at Lazard Asset Management as a graduate trainee in 1993 and progressed to become a US fund manager responsible for institutional and retail portfolios. Stephanie then joined Aberdeen Asset Management in 1997, initially as a US portfolio manager responsible for insurance and institutional funds, and then moved onto their European equities desk in 1998 as a fund manager responsible for a number of retail funds before joining our company in 2003.
Stephanie holds an MA (Cantab) in History from Cambridge University.
Profile
|Job title
|Fund Manager
|In group
|19 Years
|Experience
|29 Years
|Location
|Henley-on-Thames