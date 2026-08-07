Matthew Henly
Portfolio Manager
CFA
About
Matthew is a fund manager with a focus on euro, sterling and global investment grade corporate credit. Matthew joined Invesco in 2021.
Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager for Aberdeen Standard Investments where he managed investment grade credit portfolios. Matthew has experience managing a range of strategies across global fixed income markets. Mr. Henly started his career in 2011 at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in Edinburgh as a credit research analyst covering industrial sectors.
Matthew holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from Loughborough University. He is a CFA Charterholder.