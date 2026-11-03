Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

Macroeconomic risk framework: a 360° approach
No market or region can be viewed in isolation. Issues like trade and international relations must be taken into consideration. That’s why we combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up country research.
We develop our macroeconomic outlook and incorporate the robust linkages between developed and emerging market economies to better inform our global perspective.
We then allocate risk based on this macroeconomic outlook over a 9-18 month investment horizon across interest rates and foreign currencies.