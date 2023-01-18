BNY Mellon Transaction History Request
Complete this form if you are requesting historical Van Kampen transaction history on an account prior to Jan 1, 2002. Your request will be processed within 3-5 business days.
Please email mbfn8301@Invesco.com with any questions.
BNY Mellon Application/Beneficiary Form Request
Complete this form if you are requesting an Application/Beneficiary form prior to the conversion on November 3, 2001, on an Invesco Ltd. open-end fund account that converted to PFPC/PFS/BNY Mellon. Your request will be processed within 3-5 business days.
Please email mbfn8301@Invesco.com with any questions.