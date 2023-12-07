Every year, students who seek federal, need-based financial aid must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). It asks parents and students to disclose two things:

1. Assets which include such things as:

Money saved in cash, savings, and checking accounts

Businesses and investment properties

Other investments, such as UGMA and UTMA accounts, stocks, bonds, CDs, etc.

2. Income (basically the same information your client reports on their income tax return)

All that information is plugged into a formula that calculates what the government calls the Expected Family Contribution (EFC), which tells colleges how much money the family has that can be used to contribute to college expenses.

The EFC formula doesn't treat all assets and income the same. For example, it includes up to 20% of a student's assets and 50% of a student's income. For parents, the EFC calculation counts only 5.64% of assets but up to 47% of income.

For grandparents and anyone else who gives money toward the student's college expenses, nothing is counted as assets. But, once the student spends that money on qualified expenses, the EFC calculation will count half of that as income for the year in which it's spent. That means the following year, when the students fills out the FAFSA, they'll have to report that money as income.

CollegeBound 529: Financial Aid