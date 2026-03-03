Leading with excellence

The challenge: Going beyond the title

We believe leaders should be more than just figureheads; they should be the guides of productivity, team building, and the bottom-line success of the practice. Just like everyone else, leaders, in our view, need clear direction to do their jobs well.

Our solution: Creating a leadership model

Our team’s model employs five key components we believe leaders should anchor themselves to. This kind of clear direction may help keep you focused as leader and your practice on the track:

Purpose and vision . Work to create clarity on who your team serves, what they do to differentiate from competition, and how you might continue your success in the future.

. Work to create clarity on who your team serves, what they do to differentiate from competition, and how you might continue your success in the future. Defined strategies and goals . Detail how your team might reach their milestones and benchmarks by setting S.M.A.R.T. goals. From there, define the strategies you believe are necessary to achieve the goals you set.

. Detail how your team might reach their milestones and benchmarks by setting S.M.A.R.T. goals. From there, define the strategies you believe are necessary to achieve the goals you set. Systems and processes . Work to ensure your team has a clear path and process to drive your strategy and consistently deliver on promises to clients and prospects.

. Work to ensure your team has a clear path and process to drive your strategy and consistently deliver on promises to clients and prospects. Talent management and development . Set your teams up for potential success by working to ensure they possess the necessary skills to remain aligned with the systems and processes you’ve defined.

. Set your teams up for potential success by working to ensure they possess the necessary skills to remain aligned with the systems and processes you’ve defined. Tracking and measuring success. Work to create an accurate way to track and measure how well the strategy is working and how well the people executing them are delivering for clients and the team.

When leadership has direction, both the teams and the practice have an opportunity to be successful. Visit page 5 in our “Leadership Excellence Toolkit” brochure1 to find out more about our ideas for leading and cultivating high-performing teams, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.

Ready to help your team succeed?