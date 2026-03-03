Elevating synergistic talent and teams

Enhance your business
Grow your practice, optimize your team’s performance, and drive efficiencies in a complex environment with our research-based programs.
Financial professional practices need to create an environment that balances their teams’ time, energy, and attitudes.
Aligning roles and responsibilities for optimal impact of the three variables may encourage improved performance.
Our team works to help you create synergies built to help you better balance your team’s capabilities.
We have seen that even the most elite financial professional teams have challenges with optimizing team performance. Likely everyone requires energy to perform their best. We see human energy as three “tanks” where we (and therefore, your team) draw fuel throughout the day to perform:
When a team member becomes less productive or engaged, the root of the problem is likely an imbalance of one or more of the above.
Our team suggests aligning roles and responsibilities in an effort to better optimize the impact of the three variables. Doing so may help unlock optimal performance from your team. One way you might accomplish this is by leveraging the DISC assessment. This, combined with strong compensation and accountability structures, may help assist in improving these variables and addressing any potential gaps.
Visit page 14 in our “Constructing and Managing a Synergystic Team Toolkit” brochure1 to find out more about our ideas for team building and optimization, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.
