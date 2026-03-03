Elevating synergistic talent and teams

The challenge: An imbalance of energy

We have seen that even the most elite financial professional teams have challenges with optimizing team performance. Likely everyone requires energy to perform their best. We see human energy as three “tanks” where we (and therefore, your team) draw fuel throughout the day to perform:

Time. We often find even the most talented individuals will spend significant additional time reinventing the process to “get things done,” sometimes to the point of draining their capacity to operate in their core role on the team.

We often find even the most talented individuals will spend significant additional time reinventing the process to “get things done,” sometimes to the point of draining their capacity to operate in their core role on the team. Energy. When we have little or no talent, skill, or passion for a task, we have seen that it often takes us longer to complete it. It often also rapidly depletes energy along the way.

When we have little or no talent, skill, or passion for a task, we have seen that it often takes us longer to complete it. It often also rapidly depletes energy along the way. Attitude. When we feel pressed for time and spend energy on things we are not naturally wired to do, we may not be at our best by the time we are finished.

When a team member becomes less productive or engaged, the root of the problem is likely an imbalance of one or more of the above.

Our solution: Optimizing your team’s strengths

Our team suggests aligning roles and responsibilities in an effort to better optimize the impact of the three variables. Doing so may help unlock optimal performance from your team. One way you might accomplish this is by leveraging the DISC assessment. This, combined with strong compensation and accountability structures, may help assist in improving these variables and addressing any potential gaps.

Visit page 14 in our “Constructing and Managing a Synergystic Team Toolkit” brochure1 to find out more about our ideas for team building and optimization, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.

Ready to help your team succeed?