Strategic client segmentation

Financial professional teams are getting stretched for capacity across too many clients, some of which are not even ideal.
A strategic segmenting strategy may help you find and retain your ideal clients to better serve them and keep things efficient.
Our team approaches client segmentation using a strategy we call “the four S’s,” making for a more productive client experience.
As financial professionals, we are in the service business, but not every partnership is an appropriate match for us or the client. Taking on too many clients across too many categories may prevent us from effectively serving our Platinum Clients.1 The path to serving and preserving our Platinum Clients starts with segmenting our non-Platinum Clients.
Our team has defined four steps in properly and effectively segmenting clients. We call it “the four S’s”:
By properly segmenting your clientele, you have an opportunity to effectively serve your Platinum Clients and set priorities for your practice. Visit pages 25-33 in our “Crafting a High-Performance Practice Toolkit” brochure2 to learn more about our ideas for ideal client segmentation, and read the full brochure to see how it might help you grow your business.
