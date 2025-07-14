Enhance your business
Grow your practice and optimize your team’s performance in a complex and competitive environment.
There’s a lot of competition for clients, plus investors have easy access to a range of investment products.
Complex investment discussions may demonstrate your expertise and separate you from other financial professionals.
Let us show you how to use alternatives to attract high-net-worth clients in our "Differentiate your practice with alternatives” program.
There are an unlimited number of financial professionals to work with. Offering alternative investments may bring a level of sophistication to your practice. As the space continues to grow, you likely don’t want to get left in the dust. One financial professional summed that up in a Cerulli Associates survey, “Incorporating alternatives into our practice allows us to better service the portfolio needs of high-net-worth clients. Adopting alternatives has not only helped our practice move upmarket by providing more sophisticated solutions, but it has also helped us retain clients during periods of volatility.”1 The same Cerulli Associates survey revealed that many financial professionals believed that offering alternative investments can help develop deeper client relationships, enhance their ability to raise assets under management, increase client retention, and allow them to move up-market.
Our program, “Differentiate your practice with alternatives,” is designed to help you elevate your practice along with your client experience with alternative investment strategies that may showcase your expertise and generate new business. It covers:
Investors are interested alternatives. In an investor survey conducted by Maslanksy + Partners, the majority of investors were interested in adding or keeping alternatives, private market, and private credit investments in their portfolios.2
Alternatives may provide higher income and returns than traditional fixed-income investments, be beneficial in a low-interest-rate environment, provide diversification, and increase portfolio stability by reducing exposure to public market volatility.
We have developed a structure built to help you construct your message as well as help ensure the emphasis is on the client and what’s important to them.
Research, tools, and resources to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.
Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights and resources.
Strengthen your investment process and outcomes with a range of products and expert guidance.
To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here.
NA4595612
"Differentiate your practice with alternatives" is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with Maslansky + Partners and Cerulli Associates. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated Maslansky + Partners, Cerulli Associates or Cerulli, Inc.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational, and educational purposes only. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.
Private markets: Investments in private market funds involve high risks, including uncertain distributions, illiquidity, and potential total loss of investment. These funds are not suitable for all investors.
There is no assurance that any investment product will achieve its investment objective. Investment products are subject to market risk, which is the possibility that the market values of securities owned by products will decline and that the value of the investment may therefore be less than what was paid for it. Accordingly, one can lose money investing in such products. Please be aware that any investment product may be subject to certain additional risks. See prospectus for complete details about the risks associated with each product.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created and produced by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
