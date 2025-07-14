New Business Development

How to use alternatives to differentiate your practice

July 14, 2025
How to use alternatives to differentiate your practice
Key takeaways
The challenge
There’s a lot of competition for clients, plus investors have easy access to a range of investment products.  

Our solution
Complex investment discussions may demonstrate your expertise and separate you from other financial professionals. 

Our program
Let us show you how to use alternatives to attract high-net-worth clients in our "Differentiate your practice with alternatives” program.

The challenge: Differentiating your practice

There are an unlimited number of financial professionals to work with. Offering alternative investments may bring a level of sophistication to your practice. As the space continues to grow, you likely don’t want to get left in the dust. One financial professional summed that up in a Cerulli Associates survey, “Incorporating alternatives into our practice allows us to better service the portfolio needs of high-net-worth clients. Adopting alternatives has not only helped our practice move upmarket by providing more sophisticated solutions, but it has also helped us retain clients during periods of volatility.”1 The same Cerulli Associates survey revealed that many financial professionals believed that offering alternative investments can help develop deeper client relationships, enhance their ability to raise assets under management, increase client retention, and allow them to move up-market.

Our solution

Our program, “Differentiate your practice with alternatives,” is designed to help you elevate your practice along with your client experience with alternative investment strategies that may showcase your expertise and generate new business. It covers:

1. Why now is the time to talk to your clients about alternatives

Investors are interested alternatives. In an investor survey conducted by Maslanksy + Partners, the majority of investors were interested in adding or keeping alternatives, private market, and private credit investments in their portfolios.2

2. What role alternatives may play in your client’s portfolio

Alternatives may provide higher income and returns than traditional fixed-income investments, be beneficial in a low-interest-rate environment, provide diversification, and increase portfolio stability by reducing exposure to public market volatility.

3. How to implement alternatives in your practice

We have developed a structure built to help you construct your message as well as help ensure the emphasis is on the client and what’s important to them.

    Sources: Cerulli Associates, in partnership with the Investments & Wealth Institute. Advisors were asked, "How does incorporating alternative investments impact the ability to manage and grow your practice?" 
     Note: Cerulli Associates utilizes the term "advisor(s)" instead of "financial professional(s)" utilized by Invesco Distributors, Inc.
    Source: 2025 survey of 505 US investors by Maslansky + Partners.

Practice Management Center

Research, tools, and resources to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.

