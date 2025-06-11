Alternatives

Are private markets right for you?

June 11, 2025
Invesco

Transcript

Are private markets right for you? Private market investments offer unique opportunities for investors seeking improved diversification and higher expected returns. And one of the primary attractions of private markets is the ability to access early-stage companies or niche industries that may not yet be available on the public market. That said, private market investments carry a different set of risks than traditional publicly traded securities like stocks and bonds, and are not always suitable for individual investors. Let's take a closer look at some of the key considerations for individuals who are evaluating investment in private markets. Also known as alternative investments, private market investments come in a variety of shapes and sizes with respect to risk, return potential, and structure. They are commonly assets which cannot be easily bought or sold. For those willing to give up some liquidity, this can lead to higher potential returns for investors willing to hold their positions for longer periods.

Private markets are also subject to less regulatory oversight and reporting requirements compared to public markets, where companies are mandated to disclose financial information regularly. From the perspective of individual investors, thorough due diligence is essential. Individuals must examine the investment's structure, fees, liquidity, tax implications, and the quality and track record of the manager of the vehicle. Given that private market investments are often complex exposures in newer structures, it is always advisable for individual investors to partner with financial professionals to determine whether alternative asset class exposures can meet their objectives in a way that aligns with their ability and willingness to take on risks.

When exploring private markets, individuals should seek out professionals with well-developed alternative investment product shelves and the operational expertise to effectively implement private market exposures.

Private market investments may offer unique opportunities for investors seeking diversification and higher expected returns, particularly through early-stage companies or niche industries not available in public markets. However, they come with different risks and are less liquid, requiring thorough due diligence and a long-term perspective. Partnering with financial professionals may help navigate the complexities and align investments with individual risk tolerance and objectives.

Related insights

success failure

Fresh insights, delivered

Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.  

Fresh insights, delivered
Topic preference Please select one or more topics

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.