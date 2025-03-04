Connect with female clients

Enhance your business
Women control about half of all the wealth in the US,1 so it’s important in our view to make connections with them.
Approach female clients the same way you do with everyone else, but treat them in a unique way.
Our client workshop, "Your Prosperity Picture" is designed to create momentum with female investors.
Women control about half of all the wealth in the US.1 Plus, 70% of Baby Boomer women say they'll leave their financial professional if they outlive their husbands.2
Invesco Global Consulting partnered with word specialist, Maslansky + Partners, to see what resonates with female investors. Our research shows that the best strategic mindset is to approach your female clients as you would any client. Don’t label them or draw undue attention to their gender. But when they’re sitting across from you, treat them in the unique ways they have been shown to prefer.
Our client workshop, “Your Prosperity Picture,” is five-step system designed to help women manage their money, design their life, and create their future. The goal is that they’ll leave with everything they need to transform their financial vision into reality. It leverages three key principles for working with female clients:
1. Provide experience before explanation
Focus on an engaging experience — a way to connect with and inspire them before you begin explaining financial concepts.
2. Align life goals with financial goals
Connect investment goals with life goals; your female clients may be 41% more likely to be satisfied.3
3. Be positive
Focus on taking positive action instead of dwelling on what’s wrong.
Read the Your Prosperity Picture program overview.
"Your Prosperity Picture" is based on Invesco Global Consulting's work with Maslansky + Partners and Ellen Rogin, CPA, CFP®, financial wealth professional and Abundance Activist . Invesco Distributors, Inc. is affiliated with neither Maslansky + Partners nor Ellen Rogin.
Invesco Global Consulting programs are for illustrative, informational and educational purposes. We make no guarantee that participation in any programs or utilization of their content will result in increased business for any financial professional.
The opinions expressed are those of the author and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
All data created and produced by Invesco Global Consulting unless otherwise noted.
Note: Not all products, materials or services available at all firms. Financial professionals should contact their home offices.
