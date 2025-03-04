Connect with female clients

The challenge: Working with female clients

Female clients are key to a practice; Women control about half of all the wealth in the US.1 Plus, 70% of Baby Boomer women say they’ll leave their financial professional if they outlive their husbands.2 A seminar titled "Women and Investing" isn’t the answer.

Invesco Global Consulting partnered with word specialist, Maslansky + Partners, to see what resonates with female investors. Our research shows that the best strategic mindset is to approach your female clients as you would any client. Don’t label them or draw undue attention to their gender. But when they’re sitting across from you, treat them in the unique ways they have been shown to prefer.

Our solution: An entertaining, interactive, and inspirational approach

Our client workshop, “Your Prosperity Picture,” is five-step system designed to help women manage their money, design their life, and create their future. The goal is that they’ll leave with everything they need to transform their financial vision into reality. It leverages three key principles for working with female clients:

1. Provide experience before explanation

Focus on an engaging experience — a way to connect with and inspire them before you begin explaining financial concepts.

2. Align life goals with financial goals

Connect investment goals with life goals; your female clients may be 41% more likely to be satisfied.3

3. Be positive

Focus on taking positive action instead of dwelling on what’s wrong.

