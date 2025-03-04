Client Service

Connect with female clients

Invesco Global Consulting
Invesco Global Consulting
Two businesswomen talking in the office

Key takeaways

The challenge

1

Women control about half of all the wealth in the US,1 so it’s important in our view to make connections with them.

Our solution

2

Approach female clients the same way you do with everyone else, but treat them in a unique way.

Our program

3

Our client workshop, “Your Prosperity Picture” is designed to create momentum with female investors.

The challenge: Working with female clients

Female clients are key to a practice; Women control about half of all the wealth in the US.1 Plus, 70% of Baby Boomer women say they’ll leave their financial professional if they outlive their husbands.2 A seminar titled "Women and Investing" isn’t the answer.

Invesco Global Consulting partnered with word specialist, Maslansky + Partners, to see what resonates with female investors. Our research shows that the best strategic mindset is to approach your female clients as you would any client. Don’t label them or draw undue attention to their gender. But when they’re sitting across from you, treat them in the unique ways they have been shown to prefer.

Our solution: An entertaining, interactive, and inspirational approach

Our client workshop, “Your Prosperity Picture,” is five-step system designed to help women manage their money, design their life, and create their future. The goal is that they’ll leave with everything they need to transform their financial vision into reality. It leverages three key principles for working with female clients:

1. Provide experience before explanation
Focus on an engaging experience — a way to connect with and inspire them before you begin explaining financial concepts.

2. Align life goals with financial goals
Connect investment goals with life goals; your female clients may be 41% more likely to be satisfied.3

3. Be positive
Focus on taking positive action instead of dwelling on what’s wrong.

Learn more

Read the Your Prosperity Picture program overview.

  • 1

    Source: "Women of Wealth: Why Does the Financial Services Industry Still Not Hear them?" by Heather R. Ettinger and Eileen O'Connor for Family Wealth Advisors Council, 2011.
  • 2

    Source: “Three Strategies for Working with Older Clients - and Preserving the Relationship,” by David Solie, April 29, 2014. 
  • 3

    Source: ¹“Harnessing the Power of the Purse: Female Investors and Global Opportunities for Growth,” by Sylvia Ann Hewlett and Andrea Turner Moffitt with Melinda Marshall ©2014 Center for Talent Innovation.  All rights reserved.

Practice Management Center

Research, tools, and resources designed to help you benchmark your practice, build a reliable pipeline of new clients, generate efficiencies, and build your clients’ confidence.

success failure

Start the conversation.

To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here. 

Start the conversation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.