What will ongoing Fed rate cuts mean for fixed income?

After being on hold at 5.5% since July 2023, the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced a 50-basis-point rate cut in the federal funds rate on September 18. The move showed that the Fed is doing its best to stay in front of often conflicting economic releases. We discuss the current fixed income landscape, and ideas to take advantage of falling rates.

Q: The Fed cut rates by 50 basis points in late September. Did you think the Fed was behind the curve and were you happy to see that number?

We were pleased to see the 50-basis-point cut. We believe the fed funds rate, even at 5% is still restrictive. They don’t want the economy to stumble, so moving 50 basis points gets them heading in the right direction. If they had done 25 and another 25 afterward, it likely would've been too slow of a start. We think it was a good move on their part, as it should reduce the overall tail risk of the economy falling into recession. It's our strong belief that they may continue to cut in 50-basis-point increments to stay ahead of the curve.

This past rate-hiking cycle was the fastest on record, and we think they'll cut just as quickly. We've been adding some credit risk to the portfolios to take advantage of the expectation of lower rates. Not only should the shape of the curve return to normal, but we expect a parallel shift downward as well, which will likely be good for bond prices overall.