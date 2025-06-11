How has investing in private markets evolved?

Why invest in private markets?
Learn more about the reasons to invest in private markets.
Private companies have become an outsized driver of wealth creation in today's economy, yet the adoption of private market investments remains in its early stages.
Until recently, all but the wealthiest individuals have been shut out of most private market investments. Fortunately, structural innovation is occurring at a remarkable pace, and some of the world's most venerable firms are now offering a new generation of products to a broader swath of investors. Many of these products seek to offer intermittent liquidity, lower investment minimums, and 1099 tax reporting, to simplify and democratize access to private markets.
Financial professionals have traditionally used liquid mutual funds and ETFs to give their clients exposure to select private markets such as real estate and commodities. However, a new crop of products has emerged across a larger spectrum of private markets, including non-tradable REITs, interval funds, and tender offer funds. These innovations are allowing more investors to tap into areas of the market that had formerly been out of reach.
In a recent survey by Cerulli Associates, financial advisors are taking advantage of these new opportunities under expanding their allocations to alternatives. Private equity, private credit, and infrastructure are among the asset classes that are expected to receive the greatest inflows in coming years in our view.
As you consider the adoption of private market investments, it's important to consult with a professional to evaluate the trade-offs of implementing them within your portfolio.
Alternative investment products, including hedge funds and private equity, involve a high degree of risk, often engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, often charge high fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for hedge funds and private equity, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.
REITs are pooled investment vehicles that trade like stocks and invest substantially all of their assets in real estate and may qualify for special tax considerations. REITs are subject to risks inherent in the direct ownership of real estate. A company’s failure to qualify as a REIT under federal tax law may have adverse consequences to the REIT’s shareholders. REITs may have expenses, including advisory and administration, and REIT shareholders will incur a proportionate share of the underlying expenses.
