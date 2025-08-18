For investors to succeed over the long term, their portfolio needs to be managed with discipline and thoughtful attention to risk and return opportunities. In challenging market environments, portfolio management is even more important — and more of a focus for clients. Yet just when additional time and resources are needed to identify risk/reward opportunities in turbulent markets, clients are typically most in need of additional servicing. This can create a dilemma for financial professionals: Should they spend more time with their clients and give them appropriate attention or focus on investment research and due diligence?



The investing landscape can be full of uncertainty and volatility. That’s why it’s an opportune time to consider partnering with an asset manager to help navigate volatility and identify topical opportunities. Model portfolios can help ensure that clients get the professional investment management that they want — and need — while giving a financial professional more time to nurture existing client relationships and prospect for others in need of wealth planning. We examine three key trends in model portfolios, which are particularly relevant in challenging times.



1. Blending strategic and tactical asset allocation approaches

When meeting with financial professionals, we’re frequently asked what we’ve changed or adjusted in our model portfolios and why. These questions usually relate to what’s happening in the markets and economy today or our expectations for the next few months. We believe a disciplined, long-term approach to investing is foundational for success in all market regimes. In fact, research has shown that 92% of portfolio performance variation is driven by strategic asset allocation decisions.1 That’s why we devote significant resources to forecasting long-term capital market assumptions and asset class behaviors over the complete business cycle.

We also believe that tactical views can be used to take advantage of shorter-term opportunities within a cycle. Our model portfolios blend a strategic asset allocation approach with tactical adjustments based on what we think the market will do over the shorter term. We frequently analyze various leading economic indicators and market sentiment across the globe to identify prevailing economic regimes that can inform our asset allocation decisions within a business cycle. View our tactical asset allocation macro framework.