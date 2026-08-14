Client Service How are your peers using private markets?

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August 14, 2026

Key takeaways

  • Alternatives are growing:

    Advisors are increasing allocations to alternatives to support diversification goals, manage volatility, and pursue enhanced return opportunities.

  • Private markets support business growth:

    Offering private market solutions can help advisors differentiate their practice and strengthen relationships with high-net-worth clients.

  • Resources drive better conversations:

    Advisors are seeking tools and education that make it easier to explain alternative investments and build client confidence.

Adapting to growing private markets: A playbook for practice success report

Cerulli surveyed more than 200 upmarket advisors representing registered investment advisers (RIAs), wirehouses, independent broker-dealers, national/regional broker-dealers, private banks/bank trusts, retail banks, and insurance broker-dealers. 

On average, survey respondents had:

  • $663 million average practice assets under management (AUM): These advisors have a higher AUM than the typical advisor and work with a wide range of clients.
  • 33% have a core market above $2 million: These advisors’ wealthy clients make them an ideal prospect for private market opportunities.
  • 54% have an alternatives allocation of 5% or more: The more sophisticated advisors were more likely to have meaningful alternatives allocations.

Key findings

Alternative investments can help advisors achieve various client outcomes — opportunity for enhanced return, greater income potential, and diversification1 — while simultaneously enhancing their overall business profiles. Both low users and high users of alternatives plan to increase their allocations, and many respondents see opportunity in private equity and credit.

Plan to make alternatives a bigger part of their portfolios

Advisors told Cerulli that they're planning to increase allocations to alternative investments, with the optimal portfolio allocation for alternatives cited at 13%. The primary portfolio objectives mentioned by advisors include diversification, volatility dampening, and enhanced return opportunities.

Alternatives can help you stand out from their competitors

Advisors identified four key ways that an expanded shelf of alternative investments could help enhance their business:2 by differentiating their practices, attracting high-net-worth clients, consolidating assets of clients who have alternative exposure elsewhere, and retaining the assets of clients with complex needs.

Need for resources to explain alternatives

Advisors are faced with a steep education hurdle for implementing alternative investments. In addition to their understanding the products, advisors must also be ready to explain the products to their clients in terms they'll understand. By continuously weaving education into client conversations, advisors can provide a customized client experience.

Explore more from Invesco

  • 1

    Source diversification: Invesco Real Estate. Trailing five years of data, Q3-2020–Q2-2025, updated semiannually, latest data available. Private real estate debt direct correlation to other asset classes: private real estate debt – 1.00; direct lending – 0.02; senior loans – (0.17); high yield – (0.27); private real estate equity – 0.22; corporate bonds – (0.37); CMBS – (0.45); investment grade bonds – (0.43); Treasuries – (0.44); US equity – (0.16). Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss. There is no guarantee that any trends shown herein will continue. Correlation is the degree to which two investments have historically moved in relation to each other.
  • 2

    There is no guarantee that addition of alternatives will result in increased business for any financial professional.