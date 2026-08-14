Important Information

Survey participants experience may not be representative of others, nor does it guarantee the future performance or success of any product. The opinions expressed are those of Cerulli Associates and are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. There may be material differences in the investment goals, liquidity needs, and investment horizons of individual and institutional investors.

Invesco is not affiliated with Cerulli Associates.

Invesco sponsored this survey. Cerulli Associates offered participants an honorarium for their participation.

The opinions expressed by Cerulli Associates and Investments & Wealth Institute in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Invesco Distributors, Inc. and are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions and offer no guarantee of future positive performance for any product or security mentioned. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

About Risk

Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate.

You can lose money. Investments in alternative products is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk and is intended only for investors who do not require immediate liquidity.

Alternative investment products, including hedge funds and private equity, involve a high degree of risk, often engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, often charge high fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for hedge funds and private equity, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.

Alternative products may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.