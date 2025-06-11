What are the most common types of private markets?

Why invest in private markets?
Learn more about the reasons to invest in private markets.
Private markets can provide an opportunity to diversify investment portfolios beyond traditional assets like stocks and bonds. Let's take a look at some of the asset classes that make up the private markets ecosystem.
One of the most popular private market offerings is real estate, which can be accessed in a number of ways that don't involve directly owning physical properties. Real estate investment trusts, also known as REITs, allow investors to pool their capital to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-generating real estate assets. REITs can be an attractive option for investors seeking both cashflow and capital appreciation.
Private equity refers to investments made in non-publicly traded businesses. Private equity firms pool funds from investors and acquire ownership stakes in a diversified portfolio of companies with the goal of fostering growth and ultimately realizing a return on their investments.
Traditionally, the exclusive domain of institutional investors, private equity investment opportunities are becoming more accessible for individual investors.
Private credit involves lending capital directly to borrowers that are not publicly traded. Investing in private credit may help provide a diversified source of income and the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns.
Real assets are tangible physical assets with intrinsic value, such as natural resources and infrastructure. Owning real assets may make sense for some individual investors given their intrinsic value and their potential to act as a hedge against inflation. Commodities are the raw inputs that are consumed in the production of goods. Commodities include things that are mined or extracted, such as metals and petroleum and agricultural products like wheat, cotton, and sugar. Direct ownership of physical commodities may involve significant storage costs and logistical challenges. Individual investors can choose to access the asset class through exchange-traded products or futures markets.
In summary, private markets can offer a variety of exposures, each with unique benefits and challenges. Investing in private market offerings can help individual investors enhance the diversification potential of a traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds.
Private markets offer diversification beyond traditional stocks and bonds. Key asset classes include real estate (via REITs), private equity, private credit, real assets, and commodities. These investments can enhance portfolio diversification potential and provide unique benefits and challenges.
Learn more about the reasons to invest in private markets.
Learn more about how investing in private markets has evolved.
Learn more about the key differences between public and private markets.
Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.
NA4546933
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Alternative investment products, including hedge funds and private equity, involve a high degree of risk, often engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, often charge high fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for hedge funds and private equity, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.
Investing in commercial real estate assets involves certain risks, including but not limited to: tenants' inability to pay rent; increases in interest rates and lack of availability of financing; tenant turnover and vacancies; and changes in supply of or demand for similar property types in a given market.
REITs are pooled investment vehicles that trade like stocks and invest substantially all of their assets in real estate and may qualify for special tax considerations. REITs are subject to risks inherent in the direct ownership of real estate. A company’s failure to qualify as a REIT under federal tax law may have adverse consequences to the REIT’s shareholders. REITs may have expenses, including advisory and administration, and REIT shareholders will incur a proportionate share of the underlying expenses.
Investments in real estate related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.
Commodities may subject an investor to greater volatility than traditional securities such as stocks and bonds and can fluctuate significantly based on weather, political, tax, and other regulatory and market developments.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.