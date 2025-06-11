Why invest in private markets?
Learn more about the reasons to invest in private markets.
Public and private markets can provide different pathways to wealth accumulation.
What are the differences between public and private markets? One of the defining features of public markets is their accessibility. Public markets are where most stocks and bonds trade. They are highly inclusive and can open up investment opportunities to a wide spectrum of investors. Private markets, on the other hand, are a way of describing a broad set of alternatives to a traditional portfolio of publicly traded stocks and bonds. Private market investments include things like private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate investment trusts, or REITs, and commodities. Private market investments have traditionally been the domain of institutional and high net worth investors. That said, the market for private investments is expanding, and a growing number of strategies are becoming available for individual investors.
Public and private markets differ in the level of regulatory oversight they are subject to. Publicly traded companies must meet robust disclosure requirements to keep investors well-informed about their financial health, while private companies operate with a higher degree of flexibility and reduced regulatory oversight.
Public markets are synonymous with liquidity. The ease with which assets can be bought or sold in public markets provides investors with flexibility and the ability to respond swiftly to market changes. In contrast, selling a stake in a private investment might take some time and effort, like finding an unmarked trail back to the main road. Private markets can offer unique investment opportunities for individual investors. Investors should work with their financial advisors to determine the suitability of private market investments in their portfolios.
There are a few key differences between public and private markets. Public markets are accessible to a wide range of investors and offer high liquidity, allowing easy trading of stocks and bonds. They’re heavily regulated, ensuring transparency. Private markets, traditionally for institutional and high-net-worth investors, have less regulatory oversight and lower liquidity, making it harder to sell investments quickly.
Learn more about the reasons to invest in private markets.
Learn more about how investing in private markets has evolved.
Learn more about the common types of private markets.
Get the latest information and insights from our portfolio managers, market strategists, and investment experts.
NA4546775
There are a few key differences between public and private markets. Public markets are accessible to a wide range of investors and offer high liquidity, allowing easy trading of stocks and bonds. They’re heavily regulated, ensuring transparency. Private markets, traditionally for institutional and high-net-worth investors, have less regulatory oversight and lower liquidity, making it harder to sell investments quickly.
Alternative investment products, including hedge funds and private equity, involve a high degree of risk, often engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, are not required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds, often charge high fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for hedge funds and private equity, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.