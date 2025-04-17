Invesco ETFs
Low volatility investment styles seek to reduce downside participation when markets decline while pursuing relatively attractive returns when they rise. For example, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) had attractive up-market and down-market capture ratios versus the S&P 500 Index since its inception in April 2011.1
|Fund
|Ticker
|Description
|Asset class
|Learn more
|Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF
|QQA
|Like QQQ, QQA tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Hedged Equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF
|RSPA
|Like RSP, RSPA tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential —all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation.
|Hedged Equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
|SPLV
|Exposure to stocks of 100 companies within the S&P 500 Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months.
|US Equity
|Fact sheet
Why consider this fund?
|Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF
|SPHQ
|Exposure to large-cap US companies with high-quality characteristics, emphasizing financial strength and stability, which may offer potential for consistent performance and reduced risk.
|US equity
|Fact sheet
No matter what your clients are looking to achieve, our ETFs can help you build customized portfolios with precision and confidence.
The low volatility factor refers to stocks that have been the least volatile in their asset class over time — avoiding the sharper ups and downs of other stocks. During turbulent markets, using factor-based investing to try to limit drawdowns can help keep your clients on track with their goals.
Our suite of low volatility ETFs are designed to deliver potential risk mitigation and upside participation while providing broad exposure to US and non-US developed and emerging markets equities.
