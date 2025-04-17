Invesco ETFs

Our suite of low volatility ETFs can provide potential risk mitigation and help your clients navigate market downturns.

QQA

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF

RSPA

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

SPLV

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

SPHQ

Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF

Reduce risk, maximize return potential

Low volatility investment styles seek to reduce downside participation when markets decline while pursuing relatively attractive returns when they rise. For example, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) had attractive up-market and down-market capture ratios versus the S&P 500 Index since its inception in April 2011.1

  • Source: Morningstar Direct from May 1, 2011–Dec. 31, 2024. Based on monthly data starting from the first full month (May 2011) after the Apr. 4, 2011 inception of the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index. 

Explore our low volatility ETFs

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF QQA Like QQQ, QQA tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential — all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation. Hedged Equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF RSPA Like RSP, RSPA tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, but it’s also designed to provide consistent monthly income and maintain growth potential —all with less volatility and downside risk mitigation. Hedged Equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV Exposure to stocks of 100 companies within the S&P 500 Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. US Equity Fact sheet
Invesco S&P 500® Quality ETF SPHQ Exposure to large-cap US companies with high-quality characteristics, emphasizing financial strength and stability, which may offer potential for consistent performance and reduced risk. US equity Fact sheet

    This is in comparison to the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Low Volatility Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 least volatile constituents of the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months as determined by S&P. Up-market capture ratio is used to understand how a fund’s performance compared to a market reference index during periods of positive market returns. If the up-market capture ratio is below 100%, it means the fund experienced worse performance (captured less up-market) during periods of positive market performance versus the index. If the up-market capture ratio is above 100%, it means the fund experienced better performance on average (captured more up-market) during period periods of positive market performance versus the index. Down-market capture ratio is used to understand how a fund's performance compared to a market reference index during periods of negative market returns. If the down-market capture ratio is below 100%, it means the fund experienced better performance on average (captured less down-market) during market drawdowns versus the index. If it is above 100%, it means the fund experienced worse performance on average (captured more down-market) during market drawdowns versus the index. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

There is no assurance that the referenced Funds or Low Volatility strategy will provide low volatility.