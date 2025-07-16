NA4686442

Class Y shares are closed to most investors. Please see the prospectus for more details.

About risk

Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates.

Economic problems in certain US states increase the risk of investing in municipal obligations, such as California, New York or Texas, including the risk of potential issuer default, heightens the risk that the prices of municipal obligations, and the fund's net asset value, will experience greater volatility. See the prospectus for more information.

A value style of investing is subject to the risk that the valuations never improve or that the returns will trail other styles of investing or the overall stock markets.

Factor investing is an investment strategy in which securities are chosen based on certain characteristics and attributes.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Momentum style of investing is subject to the risk that the securities may be more volatile than the market as a whole or returns on securities that have previously exhibited price momentum are less than returns on other styles of investing.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. and their affiliates do not provide legal or tax advice. This information is provided for general educational purposes only and is not to be considered legal or tax advice. Investors should consult with their legal or tax advisors for personalized assistance, including information regarding any specific state law requirements.

While it is not Invesco's intention, there is no guarantee that the Funds will not distribute capital gains to its shareholders.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

As with any comparisons, Financial Professionals should be aware of the material differences between Mutual Funds and ETFs. Most ETFs are passively managed, whereas most mutual funds are actively managed. Other differences include, but are not limited to, expenses, management style and liquidity. Financial professionals should make their investors aware of these differences before investing.

There is no assurance that such ETFs will provide low volatility.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Alpha is a measure of an investment's performance relative to a benchmark index, adjusted for risk.

The Russell Midcap® Index a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of mid-cap stocks.

The Russell 1000® Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap stocks.

The Russell 2000® Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of small-cap stocks.

Effective August 22, 2025, the Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund's name will change to Invesco International Small Company Fund. Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus supplements, filed June 23, 2025, for additional information.

Effective August 22, 2025, the Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund's name will change to Invesco International Growth Fund. Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus supplements, filed June 23, 2025, for additional information.

Effective close of business March 21, 2025, the Invesco FTSE FRAFI Emerging Markets ETF’s name changed to “Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF”.

Effective close of business March 21, 2025, the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF’s name will change to “Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF”.