Andrew Schlossberg is Senior Managing Director and Head of Invesco’s Americas region. He has been in the asset management industry since 1996 and has been with Invesco Ltd. since 2001.

Mr. Schlossberg has served in multiple leadership roles across the Invesco’s businesses and locations. Most recently, he was based in the UK as senior managing director and head of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). Additionally, he was chair of the board of Invesco UK Limited and was active within the financial services industry, including roles on the board and advisory boards of the UK Investment Association, Investment Company Institute Global, City UK and the Diversity Project. Previously, he served as head of US retail distribution and global exchange-traded funds. He also served as US chief marketing officer and head of global corporate development, and has held leadership roles in strategy and product development in the company’s North American Institutional and Retirement divisions.

Prior to joining Invesco, Mr. Schlossberg worked with Citigroup Asset Management and its predecessors from 1996 to 2000 as an equity research analyst on the US large-cap value equity team.

Mr. Schlossberg earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS degree in finance and international business from the University of Delaware.