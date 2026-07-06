Georg Elsaesser

Georg is a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Invesco Quantitative Strategies team based in Frankfurt. He has long-standing experience in the area of systematic investing and assumes responsibility for a broad range of factor-based investment strategies. Georg has 25 years of business experience and joined the Invesco team in 2016. He previously held senior positions at Allianz Global Investors, WestLB, CologneRe and HSBC. He received a Diploma degree in Financial Mathematics from the University of Dortmund, Germany, in 1999.