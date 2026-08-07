Lyndon Man

Lyndon is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income.

He is co-lead of the Invesco Global Investment Grade Credit and Invesco Euro Bond funds as well as a number of other actively managed strategies. Lyndon is also a key contributor to asset allocation decisions for European and UK investment grade credit across the IFI platform. Lyndon joined Invesco in 2011. Between 2005 and 2011, Lyndon was with the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), where he managed multi-asset and fixed income portfolios, specialising in relative value in derivatives, both linear and option-related, as well as traditional asset allocation strategies. He started his career at Barclays Capital as a market risk manager in fixed income and emerging markets in 2001.

Lyndon earned a BA degree, with honours, in Physical Science and a Master’s in Chemistry from the University of Oxford. He is a CFA Charterholder.