Matthew Henly
Portfolio Manager

Matthew Henly

CFA

About

Matthew is a portfolio manager for IFI Europe with a focus on euro, sterling and global investment grade credit. Matthew joined Invesco in 2021.

Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager for Aberdeen Standard Investments where he managed investment grade credit and aggregate portfolios. Matthew has experience managing a range of strategies across global fixed income markets. Mr. Henly started his career in 2011 at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in Edinburgh as a credit research analyst covering industrial sectors.

Matthew holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from Loughborough University. He is a CFA Charterholder

Managed products

Funds

GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIEHMA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-Mar-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIEAEH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 23-Feb-17

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCAH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIAMDU
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 20-Aug-14

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGSAU
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 23-Feb-17

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCCD
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INGCBSH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Apr-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIZGHA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 22-May-19

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGICCHA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 13-Jun-18

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCCH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCAU
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 20-May-15

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 02-Mar-22

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 30-Aug-23

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGGCZEA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 22-May-19

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCAI
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 29-Apr-10

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCEA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INGCBEM
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-Mar-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIACHA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 13-Jun-18

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INVCBAH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 08-Apr-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 30-Aug-23

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIZCHA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 13-Jun-18

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCAD
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Sep-09

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INGCBEU
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-Mar-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 02-Mar-22

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 02-Mar-22

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 28-Apr-25

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INGCBSS
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 26-Aug-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGZEH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 22-Nov-17

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 02-Mar-22

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGISEHA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 22-Nov-17

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIADEH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 23-Jul-14

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCQD
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 17-Aug-16

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INGCBAR
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-Mar-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIZAEH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 23-Feb-17

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 30-Aug-23

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 21-Feb-24

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INGCBAH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-Mar-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGZQD
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 11-May-16

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCZA
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 16-Aug-17

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGAAU
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 20-May-15

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIZADG
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 20-May-15

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INGCBAS
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-Mar-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGCGH
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 29-Apr-10

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 30-Aug-23

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGRAU
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 19-Aug-15

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
INGCBAM
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-Mar-20

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGIGADE
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 23-Jul-14

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
IGICEEM
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 16-Nov-16

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GPR Non-U.S. Credit
Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

Inception date : 28-Apr-25

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTZAD
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 22-Nov-17

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTBAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 23-Jul-14

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESZGHA
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 22-May-19

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTSAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 11-Nov-15

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTAAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-May-11

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
INESTZA
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 10-May-17

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTRAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-May-11

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 28-Apr-25

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBE
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 14-Aug-00

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBI
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Apr-96

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBB
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 14-Sep-98

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVEBZA
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 21-Aug-13

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBA
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 01-Aug-07

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTEAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-May-11

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INIEBSE
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 18-Aug-21

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVPEBC
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 09-Aug-99

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTCAE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 04-May-11

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVEBCC
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 18-Sep-13

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
IEBZGHA
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 22-May-19

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVERAC
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 19-Aug-15

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GPR Non-U.S. Short Duration
IESTADE
Invesco Euro Short Term Bond Fund

Inception date : 20-May-15

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GPR Non-U.S. Aggregate
INVEUZA
Invesco Euro Bond Fund

Inception date : 16-Aug-17

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