Michael Matthews is Co-Head of Global Core at Invesco, based in Henley. In this role, he co-leads the firm’s core fixed income platform and has primary responsibility for overseeing European-domiciled government and investment-grade portfolios, ensuring strong and consistent performance across a range of core strategies. Combining hands-on portfolio management with strategic leadership, he drives outcomes through disciplined portfolio construction, macroeconomic and credit insight, and a rigorous risk management framework.

Michael joined Invesco and the financial services industry in 1994 as a founding member of the Fixed Income team. He began his career specializing in money markets and foreign exchange activities before shifting his focus to government bonds and investment grade credit markets. Since 2006, Mr. Matthews has been a fund manager, with a strong emphasis on investment grade credit portfolios, leveraging his deep market expertise to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns for clients.