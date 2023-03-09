Stephen Anness

Stephen is Head of the Henley-based Global Equities team and became lead manager for the Invesco Global Equity Income strategy on 1 January 2020. Prior to this he was lead manager for the Global Opportunities strategy from January 2013 to December 2019. Stephen has been a key part of the idea generation and stock selection process in global equity portfolios since 2009.

Stephen began his investment career within the Henley UK Equities team, joining Invesco in July 2002 as a trainee analyst. Having come through the investment team ranks, Stephen started managing UK equity portfolios in September 2004 and took on management of his first UK ICVC in 2008, before moving to the Henley Global Equities team at the end of 2012.

Stephen holds a BSc in Economics, the Securities Institute Diploma, the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK and has studied Corporate Finance at The London Business School.