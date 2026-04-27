Steve Smith

Steve is a fund manager for the UK & European Equities team, managing multiple portfolios across the team’s Eurozone and Income Equities strategies.

He began his career at Invesco as an analyst for the European Equities team in September 2015 after a six-month internship in 2014. He became a fund manager at the end of 2020.

Steve holds a BSc (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Bath, which included an accredited spell at Copenhagen Business School.