Investors have traditionally leaned on global stocks to unlock value through diversification across regions and sectors. Yet, a growing risk is the degree of market concentration in a handful of US big tech and artificial intelligence (AI) giants. While being heavily exposed to these names in recent years has been profitable, valuations and expectations in parts of the market have continued to rise, increasing the potential consequences of disappointment. We think shifting trends underscore the need for a more active approach where these areas aren’t treated as a single trade.

Why invest in global stocks

Each country or region offers unique strengths and exposures. Some are geared to natural resources or manufacturing prowess, some are more heavily exposed to tech, and some to the consumer. Strengths can turn, and dynamics can shift rapidly. Today’s leaders can quickly become tomorrow’s laggards. That’s why an unyielding focus on high-quality, attractively valued firms, regardless of geography, is always essential.

Concentration is also no longer solely a US issue, with technology and semiconductor companies accounting for an increasingly large proportion of some Asian and emerging-market indices.

This concentration carries risk. Once demanding assumptions are reflected in valuations, even relatively small setbacks in earnings, margins or guidance can trigger sharp share-price reactions. At the same time, avoiding the largest benchmark constituents altogether can create its own risks. The challenge for active investors is therefore not simply deciding whether to own these companies, but determining how much exposure is justified by their long-term prospects and current valuations.

AI trade is becoming more nuanced

While AI remains a powerful force, the path to profits is far from homogeneous. Success in AI requires more than access to cutting-edge data or platforms. It demands domain-specific applications, regulatory navigation, and scalable business models.

The underlying AI opportunity has not disappeared, but it appears to be moving into a more selective phase. The initial infrastructure build-out continues to support areas such as semiconductors, power and data-centre capacity, but investors are increasingly focused on whether companies can translate investment into adoption, revenue growth and sustainable returns.

Not every AI investment will thrive. Some may struggle in monetisation or face competitive erosion. Others risk committing excessive capital before the eventual economics of the technology are fully understood. The exponential growth in data-centre investment creates genuine opportunities, but it also increases the possibility of capital misallocation and a cyclical downturn among suppliers if expected demand does not materialise.

For much of the last few years, the large hyperscalers tended to trade in a similar fashion, rising and falling together. The AI trade is no longer a single trade, though. We see this reflected in the lower average correlation of returns across the major hyperscalers relative to the preceding decade.

This divergence is likely to persist as investors distinguish between companies with durable data advantages, adaptable management teams and viable routes to monetisation, and those whose valuations rely on increasingly optimistic assumptions. The debate is therefore moving beyond identifying AI “winners” and “losers” towards assessing the price being paid, the capital required and the durability of future returns.