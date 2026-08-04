Capabilities Private markets platform

Global private markets capabilities across private credit and real estate, designed to support institutional investment objectives.
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Why partner with Invesco Specialist capabilities aligned with institutional objectives

Private credit and real estate capabilities designed to support a range of investment objectives, portfolio roles, and implementation requirements.

Cycle-tested investment expertise

Decades of experience investing in private real estate and private credit across market cycles and economic environments.

Tailored institutional solution

Flexible solutions structured to align with investor goals, portfolio roles, and implementation preferences.

Global scale aligned to specialized capabilities

Specialized investment teams supported by the resources, reach, and infrastructure of a large, global asset manager.

 

$120B+ AUM

Our team manages over $120B of private markets assets under management.1

 

700+ Dedicated professionals

We have a team of over 700 dedicated private markets professionals across 21 offices globally.1

 

40+ yrs Of investing experience

We have over four decades of experience investing across private real estate and private credit.1

 

Investment capabilities

Invesco provides access to private real estate and private credit through a range of investment structures, inlcuding commingled funds, separate accounts, and customised solutions designed to support long-term portfolio objectives and shape institutional outcomes.

Frequently asked questions

Invesco’s private markets approach is designed to drive consistent institutional outcomes through disciplined decision-making at every level. By avoiding forced asset sales during periods of stress, the approach supports more deliberate capital allocation, while a focus on repeatable investment processes and downside protection helps navigate cycles.

To support consistent execution, Invesco’s globally scaled platform coordinates sourcing and asset management resources, while maintaining accountability close to individual assets and local markets. This approach helps avoid fragmented decision-making and reinforces execution discipline across portfolios.

Performance is anchored in rigorous asset-level underwriting and execution, supported by coordinated sourcing and global resources, while accountability remains close to assets and local markets to reinforce execution discipline. Clear strategy design helps private markets play defined roles alongside public assets, avoiding role confusion and supporting portfolio coherence. A conviction-led approach, supported by clear ownership, helps avoid strategy proliferation, strengthen accountability, and deliver more consistent outcomes over time.

Our approach, as demonstrated in Invesco’s strategic partnership with The People’s Pension reflects a focus on delivering consistent institutional outcomes through disciplined investment processes.

Private markets can play a distinct role in institutional portfolios by helping investors pursue a range of long-term objectives, including potential income generation, diversification, and return enhancement. Compared to traditional public markets, private market assets often exhibit different return patterns and may offer access to less correlated sources of risk and return.

For many institutional investors such as insurers and pension schemes, private markets can also support portfolio construction objectives such as liability alignment, capital efficiency, and stable cash flow generation. These characteristics can be particularly relevant in environments where return expectations from traditional asset classes are historically low.

Invesco’s research and insights on alternative investments highlight how private markets can be incorporated into portfolio strategies, including perspectives on institutional use cases such as those discussed in alternative opportunities for insurers and broader alternatives insights.

Institutional investors typically access private markets through structures that align with specific portfolio roles, governance requirements, and long-term return objectives. These may include commingled funds, segregated mandates, and bespoke investment structures, designed to provide the appropriate balance of control, flexibility, and implementation efficiency.

Implementation increasingly forms part of a broader portfolio construction framework, where private markets are integrated alongside public market exposures. Within this context, investors can more deliberately allocate across liquid and illiquid assets—sequencing risk, managing liquidity, and aligning exposures with long-term portfolio outcomes.

Invesco’s alternatives platform is designed to support this approach by combining access to private market opportunities with the capabilities required to integrate them effectively. This includes portfolio construction insight, specialist support, and flexible mandate design—enabling institutional investors to implement private markets in a way that is aligned with their governance frameworks and overall investment strategy.

Invesco provides institutional investors with access to private market capabilities primarily across private credit and private real estate, supported by specialist investment teams and a global platform. These capabilities span a wide range of strategies designed to address different risk-return objectives and portfolio roles.

Within Invesco’s private credit platform, Invesco offers exposure across the credit spectrum, including direct lending, broadly syndicated loans, collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), and distressed credit strategies. Invesco’s private credit capability is built on a long-standing investment process focused on disciplined underwriting and active management.

Across real estate, Invesco invests globally across equity and debt strategies, supporting institutional investors with access to different segments of the property market. These capabilities sit within a broader alternatives platform that combines specialist expertise with global scale and resources.

Selecting a private markets partner typically involves assessing a range of factors, including investment experience, platform scale, access to opportunities, and the ability to deliver solutions aligned with institutional objectives. Given the complexity and long-term nature of private market investments, investors often seek partners with proven expertise across market cycles and robust investment processes.

Invesco’s approach combines specialist investment capabilities with a global framework  and a focus on institutional partnerships, supported by Invesco’s multi-asset alternatives platform and dedicated teams across private credit and private real estate.

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    As of 30 September 2025.

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    Alternative investment products may involve a higher degree of risk, may engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, may not be required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual portfolios, often charge higher fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for private equity interests, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transferring interests in such investments.