Invesco’s private markets approach is designed to drive consistent institutional outcomes through disciplined decision-making at every level. By avoiding forced asset sales during periods of stress, the approach supports more deliberate capital allocation, while a focus on repeatable investment processes and downside protection helps navigate cycles.

To support consistent execution, Invesco’s globally scaled platform coordinates sourcing and asset management resources, while maintaining accountability close to individual assets and local markets. This approach helps avoid fragmented decision-making and reinforces execution discipline across portfolios.

Performance is anchored in rigorous asset-level underwriting and execution, supported by coordinated sourcing and global resources, while accountability remains close to assets and local markets to reinforce execution discipline. Clear strategy design helps private markets play defined roles alongside public assets, avoiding role confusion and supporting portfolio coherence. A conviction-led approach, supported by clear ownership, helps avoid strategy proliferation, strengthen accountability, and deliver more consistent outcomes over time.

Our approach, as demonstrated in Invesco’s strategic partnership with The People’s Pension reflects a focus on delivering consistent institutional outcomes through disciplined investment processes.