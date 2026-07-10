Your ticket to global opportunities
The Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF aims to match the total return of the MSCI World Index, minus the impact of fees. This index includes over 1,300 large- and mid-size companies from 23 developed markets, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. It features shares in companies from 11 sectors, including technology, financials, energy, and industrials. An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund. It’s a simple and cost-effective way to invest in global markets without having to choose specific regions, sectors, or companies yourself. Please refer to the bottom to see our full list of investment risks.
Investment risks
Investing in this fund involves risks, including value fluctuations, currency risk, the use of derivatives for index tracking, equity risk, synthetic ETF risk and country concentration risk. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss. For more information on risks please see the legal documents and here.
The fund’s Summary Risk Indicator (SRI) is 4 out of 7 (1 being the lowest and 7 the highest).
Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF
Past performance is not a guide to future returns. Get the complete performance history report.
ETF performance is in the fund’s base currency, includes dividends, reinvested. ETF performance is Net Asset Value after management fees and other ETF costs but does not consider any commissions or custody fees payable when buying, holding or selling the ETF. The ETF does not charge entry or exit fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Data: Invesco.
Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.
as of 31-May-26
Past performance is not a guide to future returns. Get the complete performance history report.
ETF performance is in the fund’s base currency, includes dividends, reinvested. ETF performance is Net Asset Value after management fees and other ETF costs but does not consider any commissions or custody fees payable when buying, holding or selling the ETF. The ETF does not charge entry or exit fees. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Data: Invesco.
Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.
|Category
|05.25
05.26
|05.24
05.25
|05.23
05.24
|05.22
05.23
|05.21
05.22
|05.20
05.21
|05.19
05.20
|05.18
05.19
|05.17
05.18
|05.16
05.17
|Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc
|27.57%
|13.80%
|25.05%
|2.24%
|-4.71%
|40.80%
|7.00%
|-0.16%
|11.61%
|16.45%
|MSCI World Total Return (Net) Index
|27.49%
|13.72%
|24.92%
|2.07%
|-4.82%
|40.63%
|6.80%
|-0.29%
|11.57%
|16.42%
Frequently asked questions
“Acc” stands for accumulating. This means any income the fund earns (such as dividends) is automatically reinvested back into the fund, rather than being paid out to you. The number of shares you hold stays the same, but the value of each share can increase over time as that income is reinvested, helping your investment grow through compounding.
By contrast, an Income (“Inc”) option pays out any income the fund generates to investors, usually on a regular basis (for example, quarterly or semi‑annually). In this case, the number of shares and their price are not boosted by reinvested income, as the returns are distributed to you as cash instead.
In short, Acc units focus on reinvestment and long-term growth, while Inc units focus on providing a regular income stream.
An index tracks the performance of a group of investments.
For example, the MSCI World Index follows large companies across developed markets worldwide. If those companies’ share prices rise, the index goes up—if they fall, the index goes down.
Investors use indexes to quickly see how markets are performing.
This ETF may be available via platforms that offer regular investment (savings) plans, allowing you to invest set amounts over time. Availability and terms vary by platform and country.
Global indices differ on the countries and companies they invest in. They can focus on developed markets or emerging markets — or invest in both. They can invest in different sizes of companies such as large-size, mid-size, and small-size.
This article explains the difference between the MSCI World Index and another global industry benchmark, the FTSE All-World Index.
Benefits
Growth potential: Growth potential. Stocks can help your investments grow over time, helping to maintain their value against inflation.
Diversification: Investing in different countries, sectors, and companies helps to spread risk across markets that don’t always move in sync. When one area is slowing down, another may be growing. That may help reduce volatility compared to investing in a narrow area.
Broad opportunities: International investing opens your portfolio to opportunities outside of your home country.
Risks
Capital risk: Like any investment, stocks may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.
Other risks: Investing in other countries may present risks such as political, economic, or regulatory risk. (This tends to be a greater risk in emerging markets versus developed markets, which is where the MSCI World Index is focused.). Please note that an investment cannot be made into an index.
There are two ways that ETFs can replicate the performance of an index: physical or swap-based replication.
Physical replication: These ETFs track an index by buying and holding a portfolio of securities that closely matches the index’s composition (either by holding all of the same securities or holding a sample that’s expected to perform similarly to the actual index).
Swap-based replication: These ETFs also buy and hold a basket of securities, but not necessarily those of the index being tracked. These ETFs aim to deliver the index performance through a financial agreement, called a swap contract, provided by an investment bank that is contractually obliged to match index performance. This contractual agreement means that the swap-based approach is likely to be able to track an index more closely than a physical approach.
The Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc is a swap-based ETF.