Benefits

Growth potential: Growth potential. Stocks can help your investments grow over time, helping to maintain their value against inflation.

Diversification: Investing in different countries, sectors, and companies helps to spread risk across markets that don’t always move in sync. When one area is slowing down, another may be growing. That may help reduce volatility compared to investing in a narrow area.

Broad opportunities: International investing opens your portfolio to opportunities outside of your home country.

Risks

Capital risk: Like any investment, stocks may go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount invested.

Other risks: Investing in other countries may present risks such as political, economic, or regulatory risk. (This tends to be a greater risk in emerging markets versus developed markets, which is where the MSCI World Index is focused.). Please note that an investment cannot be made into an index.