John Burrello
Senior Portfolio Manager
CFA® & CAIA®
Biografie
John Burrello is een Senior Portefeuillebeheerder voor het Invesco Global Asset Allocation-team. In deze functie houdt hij zich bezig met resultaatgerichte multi-asset- en aandelenbeleggingsstrategieën, waaronder op opties gebaseerde inkomsten, afdekkingsstrategieën, activaspreiding en wereldwijde macro-economische strategieën.
Dhr. Burello kwam in 2012 bij Invesco en in 2016 bij het Global Asset Allocation-team. Voordat hij bij het bedrijf kwam, was hij partner bij Continental Advisors, een hedgefonds in Chicago, waar hij zich concentreerde op aandelenonderzoek, op derivaten gebaseerd risicobeheer en de samenstelling van de portefeuille. Dhr. Burrello begon zijn carrière in beleggingsbeheer in 1999 bij UBS O'Connor.
Dhr. Burrello behaalde een BA-diploma aan de Indiana University. Hij is een Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder en lid van de CFA Society of Atlanta. Hij is ook een Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst® (CAIA) charterholder en was een van de oprichters van CAIA Atlanta.
Profiel
Functie: Senior Portfolio Manager
In de groep sinds: 12 jaar
Ervaring: 25 jaar
Locatie: Atlanta
Team: Invesco Global Asset Allocation
Managed Products
Fondsen
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GPR,Alternatief INBRAUH
Invesco Balanced-Risk Select FundInception date : 20-08-2014
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GPR,Alternatief INBLCAC
Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation FundInception date : 01-09-2009
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GPR,Aandelen
Invesco Global Equity Income Advantage FundInception date : 05-07-2022
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GPR,Alternatief IVGPAEH
Invesco Commodity Allocation FundInception date : 21-06-2010
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