This is an important question to consider as you help parents incorporate paying for college into their overall financial plan.

There are three drawbacks with funding a single 529 for two or more children:

529 plans can be used only for qualified higher-education expenses of the named beneficiary, and only one beneficiary at a time. Investment allocation in age-based 529 portfolios are based on the age of the beneficiary, moving from aggressive to more conservative as college gets closer. Your client may not be able to take full advantage of tax breaks that 529 accounts offer, including individual gift tax exclusions.

One account for two children may make sense if, for example, there's a significant age difference. The owner could change the beneficiary when the older child has completed college and, of course, tweak the 529 investment allocation for the younger child.

Consider the strategy of opening a 529 account for each child. It remedies the drawbacks of having only one account for multiple kids because: