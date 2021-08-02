Why CollegeBound 529?
CollegeBound 529 is designed to meet your education savings needs with a wide choice of flexible investment options and an innovative program design.
Use our client-approved materials below to show how CollegeBound 529 might help your clients reach their education savings goals.
A 529 education savings plan is a tax-advantaged program designed to help individuals and families save for college.
CollegeBound 529 offers a three-tiered investment menu with choices that are professionally managed by Invesco.
Start planning for tomorrow's college expenses today with CollegeBound 529.
Unlike saving for retirement, college savers have a much shorter time frame – usually 18 years at the most. And they have a much shorter time frame for using the money – usually within four years. That calls for a Goldilocks investment approach – not too aggressive, not too conservative.
Choosing an initial allocation and adjusting it as the years go by is a critical task. Many parents choose age-based portfolios that have a built-in glide path that adjusts the allocation over time. But not all age-based portfolios are built alike so consider plans that design the portfolio with the unique needs of college savers in mind.
Many people think that the goal is too big to achieve. People see the "sticker price" of college and do nothing because the amount looks unachievable. Parents don't need to save the full sticker price. If you put away a little bit of money for a long time, you'll have a lot more money saved than if you didn't. The most important step is the first step – getting started.
This is an important question to consider as you help parents incorporate paying for college into their overall financial plan.
There are three drawbacks with funding a single 529 for two or more children:
One account for two children may make sense if, for example, there's a significant age difference. The owner could change the beneficiary when the older child has completed college and, of course, tweak the 529 investment allocation for the younger child.
Consider the strategy of opening a 529 account for each child. It remedies the drawbacks of having only one account for multiple kids because:
As a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, 529 savings plans aren't just for college expenses anymore.
Families with children in grades K-12 can now take federal tax-free withdrawals1 of up to $10,000 per year to pay for public, private, religious elementary or secondary school tuition. However, whether K-12 tuition will qualify for state tax benefits is still being determined on a state-by-state basis.
The cost of college is rising quickly, and your clients need their money to grow in order to keep up. Fortunately, there are several types of college savings solutions available, each with its own unique set of rules, features and potential benefits — understanding the basics is an important first step in the selection process.
529 rollovers are an exception rather than routine, but you should consider five scenarios:
There's one more important factor to consider: Before suggesting a 529 plan change, check whether a rollover may trigger processing fees or state tax recapture fees, which vary by state, and be sure you understand any tax implications
None of the State of Rhode Island, its agencies, Invesco Distributors, Inc., Ascensus College Savings Recordkeeping Services, LLC, nor any of their applicable affiliates provide legal or tax advice. This information is provided for general educational purposes only and is not to be considered legal or tax advice. Investors should consult with their legal or tax advisors for personalized assistance, including information regarding any specific state law requirements.
1 Earnings on non-qualified withdrawals may be subject to federal income tax and a 10% federal penalty tax, as well as state and local income taxes. Tax and other benefits are contingent on meeting other requirements and certain withdrawals are subject to federal, state, and local taxes.
