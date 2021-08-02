Grow your relationships with employers
An employer-sponsored 529 payroll deposit plan can help financial professionals strengthen their employer relationships.
Clients who are business owners or executives may be interested in offering a 529 plan via payroll deduction as an employee benefit. CollegeBound 529 may help deepen employer relationships while providing an easy-to-administer employee solution.
Learn the advantages of CollegeBound 529.
529 payroll direct deposit plans:
- Offer a true benefit that is meaningful to the employee
- Can increase employee satisfaction
- Require little-to-no additional work for corporate HR departments
- Can be offered at little-to-no cost to the employer
Unit classes to meet your business goals:
- Class A@NAV (Corporate) units. Available to all employer plans regardless of size
The Program Description provides information on eligibility and other important topics; read and consider it carefully before investing.
Learn more about how corporate plans may help you grow your relationship with employers
Investment Minimums and Maximums
|Minimum Initial Purchase
|$0
|Minimum Subsequent Purchase
|$0
|Maximum account balance limit (earnings can continue to grow past the maximum account balance limit)
|$520,000
|Annual contribution limit without incurring gift-tax consequences
The Program Description discusses fees and expenses; read and consider it carefully before investing.
Employers with an employer identification number (EIN) are eligible to establish an employer-sponsored plan.