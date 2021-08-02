Two women in the office
Employer sponsored plan:

Grow your relationships with employers

An employer-sponsored 529 payroll deposit plan can help financial professionals strengthen their employer relationships.

Clients who are business owners or executives may be interested in offering a 529 plan via payroll deduction as an employee benefit. CollegeBound 529 may help deepen employer relationships while providing an easy-to-administer employee solution.

Learn the advantages of CollegeBound 529.

529 payroll direct deposit plans:

  • Offer a true benefit that is meaningful to the employee
  • Can increase employee satisfaction
  • Require little-to-no additional work for corporate HR departments
  • Can be offered at little-to-no cost to the employer

Unit classes to meet your business goals:

  • Class A@NAV (Corporate) units.  Available to all employer plans regardless of size

The Program Description provides information on eligibility and other important topics; read and consider it carefully before investing.

Investment Minimums and Maximums

Minimum Initial Purchase  $0
Minimum Subsequent Purchase  $0
Maximum account balance limit (earnings can continue to grow past the maximum account balance limit) $520,000
Annual contribution limit without incurring gift-tax consequences
  • $16,000 per beneficiary each year
  • $32,000 if married, filing jointly
  • Contributor may choose a special election that allows for $80,000 contribution ($160,000 if married, filing jointly) as if made over a five-year period
  

The Program Description discusses fees and expenses; read and consider it carefully before investing.

Employers with an employer identification number (EIN) are eligible to establish an employer-sponsored plan.