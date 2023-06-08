INVESCO TOTAL CX

Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Advisor Summit Follow-up

For those of you who were able to join, thank you for attending the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Advisor Summit preconference session on "Finatical Curiosity." For you and for those who weren't able to make it, we wanted to share key resources on what we discussed and more.

Session recap

Fi•natical Curiosity:

This program aims to help financial professionals embrace the power of curiosity to capture more client assets.

In this session, we discussed:

  • Invesco Total CX: Invesco Total CX – the Total Client Experience™ – is a powerful all-in-one platform that is designed to empower you to achieve greater possibilities for your clients, business and portfolios.
  • Connect with your clients: Elevate your client interactions with the support of our time-tested client-management strategies, insights and resources.
  • Choose the right words: resources designed to deepen trust, and client scripts backed by the industry’s most extensive study on effective language.1

Speakers:

Lisa Kueng, Managing Director of Business Development, Invesco Global Consulting, Invesco

  • 1

    The largest study ever done on the language of financial services has been conducted by Invesco Global Consulting and Maslansky + Partners since 2007. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Maslansky + Partners.