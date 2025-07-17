Position CollegeBound 529 to build your practice

AEM707

Download the CollegeBound 529 privacy policy.

Please Note: Before investing in any 529 plan, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary's home state offers a 529 plan that provides its taxpayers with favorable state tax and other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available through investment in the home state's 529 plan. You also should consult your financial, tax, or other adviser to learn more about how state-based benefits (or any limitations) would apply to your specific circumstances. You also may wish to contact directly your home state's 529 plan(s), or any other 529 plan, to learn more about those plans' features, benefits and limitations. Keep in mind that state-based benefits should be one of many appropriately weighted factors to be considered when making an investment decision.

For more information about CollegeBound 529, contact your financial professional, call 877-615-4116, or download the Program Description, which includes investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information; read and consider it carefully before investing. Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the distributor of CollegeBound 529.

An investment in the Portfolios is subject to risks including: investment risks of the Portfolios which are described in the Program Description; the risk (a) of losing money over short or even long periods; (b) of changes to CollegeBound 529, including changes in fees; (c) of federal or state tax law changes; and (d) that contributions to CollegeBound 529 may adversely affect the eligibility of the Beneficiary or the Account Owner for financial aid or other benefits. For a detailed description of the risks associated with CollegeBound 529, and the risks associated with the Portfolios and the Underlying Funds, please refer to the Program Description.

CollegeBound 529 is administered by the Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer and the Rhode Island State Investment Commission. Ascensus College Savings Recordkeeping Services, LLC, the Program Manager, and its affiliates, have overall responsibility for the day-to-day operations of CollegeBound 529 including recordkeeping and administrative services. Invesco Advisors, Inc. serves as the Investment Manager. Invesco Distributors, Inc. markets and distributes CollegeBound 529.

CollegeBound 529 portfolios invest in: exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and separate accounts. Units of the portfolios are municipal securities, and the value of the units will vary with market conditions. Investments are not guaranteed or insured by the State of Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer, the Rhode Island State Investment Commission.

Upromise is an optional service offered by Upromise, Inc., is separate from the CollegeBound 529, and is not affiliated with Ascensus College Savings Recordkeeping Services, LLC, Invesco, or the State of Rhode Island. Terms and conditions apply to the Upromise service. Participating companies, contribution levels, and terms and conditions are subject to change at any time without notice. Transfers from Upromise to a CollegeBound 529 account are subject to a $25 minimum. Upromise and the Upromise logo are registered service marks of Upromise, Inc.

Ugift is a registered service mark of Ascensus Broker Dealer Services, Inc.