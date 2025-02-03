ETF ideas for a soft landing

Our global market strategists are anticipating a soft landing for the global economy in 2025, with growth slowing in the near term but reaccelerating later in the year. Central banks are easing monetary policies to stimulate growth, which creates a favorable environment for risk assets.

Here’s what that means for the key asset classes and some Invesco ETFs that align with our soft-landing outlook. Our complete guide to our 2025 ETF investing ideas for a soft landing is below this video.

For equities, our strategists see a risk-on environment, with small caps and value likely to outperform, and both developed and emerging markets benefiting from policy easing. Easing cycles without recessions have historically meant strong performance for risk assets. Two ideas: RSP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, which may benefit from the broadening of market performance. And XSVM, Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF, which may benefit from a cyclical risk on environment .

For fixed income, current yields look attractive, but spreads are unlikely to tighten much further, given current valuations. And with the current uncertainty around Federal Reserve rate cuts, we’ve seen demand for lower duration ETFs. Two ideas: BKLN, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, which may provide an attractive diversifying source of current income with a low duration profile. And our BulletShares defined maturity ETFs can be a solution, enabling investors to target their desired yield, duration, and credit quality and potentially mitigate interest rate sensitivity when held to maturity.

For alternatives, many anticipate inflation during the rate-cutting cycle. Alternatives, like commodities, can provide diversification and act as an inflation hedge in a portfolio. Historically rate-cutting cycles have tended to be good for commodities, with increased demand for energy, metals, and agriculture as the economy grows. Consider PDBC, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, an actively managed broad-based ETF.

And finally, thematic ETFs, which aim to capitalize on long-term trends reshaping society and building the future. For 2025, banking, defense and artificial intelligence are key themes. Consider KBWB, Invesco KBW Bank ETF,

PPA, Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF, and IGPT, Invesco AI and Next Generation Software ETF.

Get all of our 2025 ETF investing ideas for a soft landing in our guide below this video.

Important Information

